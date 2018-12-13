Toggle Menu
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Sangeet ceremony: The bride glows in a golden Manish Malhotra lehenga

For her sangeet ceremony, Isha Ambani was clad in a gold embellished lehenga from Manish Malhotra. Nita Ambani too picked an ensemble from the designer's collection for the event.

Isha Ambani opted for a Manish Malhotra lehenga during her Sangeet ceremony. (Source: mmalhotraworld/ Instagram)
Isha Ambani’s marriage to Anand Piramal is the latest talk of the town. While we are still going through photos of her gorgeous outfits, designer Manish Malhotra has released a new set of pictures from her Sangeet ceremony in Udaipur.

Clad in a heavily embellished lehenga from Malhotra’s collection, her outfit was accessorised with a diamond necklace, matching jhumkas and bangles that complemented her look nicely. For the make-up, artist Vardan Nayak went for smokey eyes while hairstylist Pompy Hans rounded off her look with a wavy hairdo.

Take a look at the pics:

Nita Ambani too looked nice in a purple and gold ensmeble, also from Malhotra that was teamed with a matching jewellery set. A nude make-up palette gave finishing touches to her look.

For her lavish wedding ceremony at Antilia, she donned a hand embroidered lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Stylist Ami Patel teamed her heavily embellished lehenga with a bright red dupatta. Along with the intricately detailed lehenga, she opted for her mother’s 35-year-old wedding sari that added a classic touch to her look.

The designer-duo, who posted a picture of the bride on Instagram, described the ensemble as “Isha Ambani wore a 16-panelled ghagra in 2 shades of off-white that features a trail. Each panel is hand embroidered. Mughal Jaalis and floral panels alternate in the finest zardozi, vasli, mukaish and nakshi work. Every flower or jaali is highlighted with Crystals and sequins. Red or vermilion the iconic bridal hue features in the zardozi borders, lending an auspiciousness to the ensemble.”

We think Isha looked lovely in all the outfits.

