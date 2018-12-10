Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal pre-wedding: Beyoncé dazzles in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit

Videos of Bollywood actors performing at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding ceremony have taken over our social media feed. However, the star attraction of the event, undoubtedly, was International pop sensation Beyoncé.

Advertising

The singer was spotted donning a red dazzling outfit from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The heavily embellished gown stood out owing to the thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. The look was accessorised with handcrafted chandelier earrings, designed with uncut diamonds and pearls, set in pure gold from Anita Dongre’s label Pinkcity. The ruby-hued stone and crystal-based haathphool, and an ornate pendant mathapatti from their silver jewellery line complemented her look.

For another look, she stepped out on the stage in a custom-made, heavilly embellished golden bodysuit from Falguni and Shane Peacock. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece, and small studs. Messy curls and dark lipstick rounded out the look.

She was also spotted in a Shivan and Narresh bejewelled swimsuit during her performance. The burgundy outfit was embellished with almost 850 precious stones like crystals, and pearls in various sizes. The sleeves in Black Raffia clearly stood out.

Advertising

Last week, the who’s who of Bollywood were spotted at the Mumbai and Udaipur airports heading for the sangeet ceremony.

Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra and Rhea Kapoor are already giving us some major ethnic fashion goals and we cannot wait to see what they will wear, along with the bride and groom on the big day.