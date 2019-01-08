New photos of Isha Ambani in a Sabyasachi lehenga at her haldi ceremony released

Other than Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s wedding, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding was one of the most talked about events of 2018. While most of the ceremonies were documented, new photos of the haldi ceremony have been released where the newly-weds can be seen wearing colour co-ordinated outfits.

Isha wore a stunning lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee in a beautiful shade of gold tinted peach. We like how understated yet elegant the outfit is. However, we are not too fond of the touch of heavy jewellery. We wish stylist Ami Patel would have gone easy on the accessories.

Piramal, on the other hand, was seen wearing a kurta in a similar shade.

Isha has worn the designer’s outfits on several occasions. At a reception hosted for the Reliance family, she looked gorgeous in a custom velvet lehenga. The creation was from the designer’s zardosi revival series and was extensively embroidered with dabka, salma-sitara, bullion and silver. The look was accessorised with a lovely neckpiece and was rounded out with dark-kohl eyes and hair parted at the centre.

For the Graha Shanti Puja, Isha had worn a custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered lehenga. We love the antique bandhej dupatta it was paired with. The look was accessorised a necklace and earring set from the designer.

At the star-studded engagement party hosted by the Ambani’s on May 7. Isha was seen in a Sabyasachi lehenga that had gold work all over it. The look was accessorised with a diamond jewellery set.

What do you think of her look?