Is tie-up the new raging trend among celeb fashionistas?

One of mom-to-be Rihanna’s very first maternity looks was in an all-black ensemble — a Jean Paul Gaultier laced up turtleneck sweater that is now out of stock after the Diamonds singer was papped in it. Closer home, Khushi Kapoor also shared a picture of her OOTD in a bright yellow set of tied-up spaghetti top and lacey pants in what is becoming an increasingly popular look as summer peaks.
Check out the look:
Khushi complemented her bright yellow look with a black box bag and some dainty golden accessories.
Rihanna went soft grunge with her look as she paired her sweater with black stirrup leggings, black hoodie, and Balenciaga glasses to match. She accessorised the look with long golden chains dangling across her bare bump.
Dua Lipa, too, seems to be on board with this super chic yet casual style trend as she wore this summery floral print laced-up top with printed pants and golden accessories.
Deepika Padukone wore this black sleeveless dress, which was slit and laced up on both the sides, as she attended Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani.
Recently, American singer and songwriter Ciara, too, sported a super laced up black dress that was slit from the sides, front, and the back and tied with strings. She paired her dress with strappy black heels to complete the look.
Spanish actress Milena Smit wore a stunning custom Balmain creation to the 35th Goya Awards. She wore a “crop top created using flexible silicone and gold leaf technique inspired by the Japanese kintsugi technique of embracing imperfection, completed with a silk ballgown skirt drawing from the couture tradition of those crafted in Crinoline in the 19th Century,” as shared on the brand’s official Instagram page.
