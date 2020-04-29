Cinema aside, Indian fashion lost a dear muse: Irrfan Khan’s stylist pens emotional note

Irrfan Khan experimented with his ensembles. (Source: ishabhansali/Instagram) Irrfan Khan experimented with his ensembles. (Source: ishabhansali/Instagram)

In 2011, Irrfan Khan was quoted as saying in an interview, “It was fantastic to walk on the ramp and I wasn’t nervous. I don’t follow fashion trends but when my dear friends asked me to walk the ramp I couldn’t say no. But that doesn’t mean I have any interest in fashion…” He had just walked as the showstopper for designer duo Rohit and Abhishek at Van Heusen India Mens Week that year, dressed as a warrior.

Given the looks he donned in most of his films or otherwise, Irrfan’s sartorial mantra did seem to be that of minimalism and not particularly in line with trends. But over the years the artiste, known to be open-minded, experimented with his ensembles too.

“Irrfan Sir, the unmatched legendary actor we always knew, was quite passionate about fashion. Lover of all things art,” his stylist Isha Bhansali wrote on Instagram to express condolences.

Bhansali revealed she had worked with Irrfan on a couple of looks for the movie Piku. But it was during Hindi Medium that she “discovered how much fashion holds dear to him”. In the movie, we see him in extravagant, blingy attire in the role of a businessman, something he was not usually associated with. Like his films, he took deep interest in his clothes too. “He knew his fabrics. He knew his fits (I barely remember doing fittings with him). Black won’t be as bold without him now,” she further wrote.

In an article in Vogue, fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania called Irrfan a “maverick” who embraced a “wild, fun and distinctive style that defines the undefinable man”. Through his film promotions, we saw the legendary actor in a range of clothes — printed trousers, harem pants, patterned kurtas and lungis.

“I daresay no one can carry off a lungi the way he does. He spelt it with charm, suave and made it look downright royal,” Bhansali expressed. Read her post:

Irrfan explored his understanding of fashion further in one of his latest releases Qarib Qarib Singlle. The National Award winner closely worked with stylist Maria Tharakan, reported Mumbai Mirror, to design the clothes for the film, from colourful dhotis to quirky jewellery. He took inspiration for some of the looks from his son Babil, like a bowler’s hat that he wore in the movie. “His son, Babil, has a quirky way of dressing and Irrfan as well as our stylist, Maria Tharakan put together some colourful and fun outfits for the film,” filmmaker Tanuja Chandra said in an interview with The Statesman. Years ago, he had said in the 2011 interview, “being a fashion designer would be the last thing in the world for me.”

As Irrfan breathed his last today, Bhansali added, “Cinema aside, Indian fashion has lost a dear muse.”

