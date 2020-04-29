Irrfan Khan: Masaba Gupta to Sabyasachi, fashion designers condole actor’s death

Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53. (Source: Irrfan Khan/Instagram) Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53. (Source: Irrfan Khan/Instagram)

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted after a colon infection. In 2018, he was diagnosed with rare neuroendocrine cancer.

The Angrezi Medium actor’s demise naturally saddened not just people from the film fraternity but his fans worldwide, including fashion designers. Popular stylist Anaita Adajania took to Instagram to mourn the actor’s death. “Gone too soon. rest in peace you Legend Irrfan. I will always cherish the moments I spent in your aura , watching the twinkle in your eyes, even when you had to fight against all odds. You are the best, and your legend will live on forever in our ❤️. sending all my love and strength to Sutapa, Babil and Ayan,” she wrote.

In an earlier article in Vogue, Adajania had called Irrfan a “maverick” who embraced a “wild, fun and distinctive style that defines the undefinable man”.

Besides, designers Masaba Gupta, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Bibhu Mohapatra and Tarun Tahiliani also expressed grief.

Masaba Gupta mourned Irrfan Khan’s death. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram) Masaba Gupta mourned Irrfan Khan’s death. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram)

Not just a brilliant actor, Irrfan was known to take interest in fashion as well. From patterned kurtas to printed shirts and lungis, he often experimented with his sartorial choices. On the actor’s demise, his personal stylist Isha Bhansali talked about how passionate he was about fashion. “He knew his fabrics. He knew his fits…I daresay no one can carry off a lungi the way he does. He spelt it with charm, suave and made it look downright royal,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee mourned Irrfan Khan’s death. (Source: sabyasachiofficial/Instagram) Sabyasachi Mukherjee mourned Irrfan Khan’s death. (Source: sabyasachiofficial/Instagram)

But he was not always a fashion enthusiast. In 2011, Irrfan Khan, who then had just walked as the showstopper for designer duo Rohit and Abhishek at Van Heusen India Mens Week that year, was quoted as saying in an interview, “It was fantastic to walk on the ramp and I wasn’t nervous. I don’t follow fashion trends but when my dear friends asked me to walk the ramp I couldn’t say no. But that doesn’t mean I have any interest in fashion…”

Bibhu Mohapatra mourned Irrfan Khan’s death. (Source: bibhumohapatra/Instagram) Bibhu Mohapatra mourned Irrfan Khan’s death. (Source: bibhumohapatra/Instagram)

Years later, the actor explored his understanding of fashion further in one of his latest releases Qarib Qarib Singlle. The National Award winner closely worked with stylist Maria Tharakan, reported Mumbai Mirror, to design the clothes for the film, from colourful dhotis to quirky jewellery.

Tarun Tahiliani mourned Irrfan Khan’s death. (Source: taruntahiliani/Instagram) Tarun Tahiliani mourned Irrfan Khan’s death. (Source: taruntahiliani/Instagram)

For the movie, he took inspiration for some of the looks from his son Babil like a bowler’s hat that he wore in the movie. “His son, Babil has a quirky way of dressing and Irrfan as well as our stylist, Maria Tharakan put together some colourful and fun outfits for the film,” Qarib Qarib Singlle director Tanuja Chandra said in an interview with The Statesman.

