Iris van Herpen showcases a futuristic collection at the Couture Fashion Week Spring 2019

Iris van Herpen, who recently showcased her latest women's collection at the Couture Fashion Week Spring 2019 presented futuristic ensembles blended with artistic ones.

Iris van Herpen showcased her Spring 2019 couture collection recently in Paris. (Source: AP)

Dutch designer Iris van Herpen recently showcased her latest women’s collection at the Couture Fashion Week Spring 2019, held in Paris. Featuring a mix of bold and pastel shades, it was the designer’s signature metallic palette and the structured dresses that caught our attention.

Made in collaboration with New York-based artist Kim Keever, the ensembles had layers of translucent organza prints on them with kinetic patterns and lots of scientific, artistic and futuristic references. Some of the faces of the models were covered with 3-D printed face jewellery. The dyeing techniques and colour palette featured shades like ochre, purple and blue, white and grey and a few solid vibrant hues.

The designer took inspiration from Harmonia Macrocosmica (a 17th-century star atlas) and the collection seemed like a beautiful blend of artistic yet futuristc fashion.

Models wear creations for Iris van Herpen’s Spring 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris. (Source: AP)
A model wearing a futuristic, structured dress by Herpen. (Source: AP)
A model wearing metallic face jewellery at the Herpen show. (Source: AP)
Models at the Herpen show. (Source: AP)

The hair and make-up of the models complemented their outfits. (Source: AP)
Models walk the ramp at Herpen’s show. (Source: AP)

One of the dresses by the designer has received a lot of attention from fashion enthusiasts and Twitter users as well. A translucent dual-toned dress worn by a model gave a beautiful optical illusion.

The designer took to Instagram and explained the inspiration behind the collection, “For ‘Shift Souls’ I looked at the evolution of the human shape, its idealization through time and the hybridization of the female forms within mythology. Specially the imagination and the fluidity within identity change in Japanese mythology gave me the inspiration to explore the deeper meaning of identity and how immaterial and mutable it can become within the current coalescence of our digital bodies.”

What do you think about the collection?

