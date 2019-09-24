iReel awards: Surveen Chawla and Radhika Apte play with black on the red carpet

The recently-held iReel awards ceremony was attended by the likes of Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Suvreen Chawla and the rest. While several series and web shows took the top honours, many impressed us with their fashion choices. And among them, the one who really had our attention were Surveen Chawla and Radhika Apte.

Chawla had stepped out in an opulent black dress with an elaborate sleeve. The high-thigh slit really worked for the outfit as the look was rounded out with bright red lipstick and hair neatly in a bun.

Apte, on the other hand, kept things understated and dignified as she stepped out in a floral printed sheer sari from Raw Mango. It was paired with a stunning matching blouse and accessorised with a gold neckpiece and studs from Joolry. Subtle makeup and a small black bindi rounded out the look really well.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in two different looks. In one of them, she was spotted in an ensemble from Nidhika Shekhar. The white crop top was paired with a red and white striped blazer and matching shorts and the look was rounded out with bright red lipstick and accessorised with quirky jewellery.

In another look, she was seen nailing a monochrome ensemble from MadGlam. Like the previous look, it was kept simple and was rounded out with red lipstick.

Who do you think looked better?