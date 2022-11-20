scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Inside Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare engagement party: Bride-to-be wowed in red gown, groom wore a tux

Ira and Nupur looked besotted with each other as they exchanged rings, danced around, and posed happily for the cameras. Ira's father, actor Aamir Khan, was seen shaking a leg, too

Nupur had proposed to Ira earlier this year.

While Ira Khan got engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in September this year, the couple had a more formal ceremony recently with friends and family members in attendance, pictures of which have been doing the rounds on social media. In the photos and videos, both Ira and Nupur looked besotted with each other as they exchanged rings, danced around, and posed happily for the cameras. Ira’s father, actor Aamir Khan, was seen shaking a leg, too. Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zayn Khan (@zaynmarie)

For the occasion, the bride-to-be ditched traditional attire and opted for the unconventional by wearing a blood-red gown with a long, floor-sweeping train and a plunging sweetheart neckline.



The 25-year-old kept it subtle in terms of accessories, opting to wear just a delicate choker necklace and matching hanging earrings. She kept her makeup simple, too, with just a hint of blush, eyebrow strokes and soft eyeshadow.

Her groom-to-be, on the other hand, chose to complement her in a tuxedo that made him look dapper.



The couple also goofed around, as seen in the Instagram reels shared by their friends, and in one his stories, Nupur tagged his fiancée wrote: “I know I want to marry you.”



Later, after the festivities were over, Ira took to Instagram stories to share a short video in which the two flaunted their rings, writing for her husband-to-be, “My favourite place in the world is next to you.”



Earlier this year, Nupur proposed to Ira.



On Instagram, Ira posted a video from the happy occasion wherein Nupur — very publicly — asked her to marry him by going down on his knees and popping the question, to which Ira responded emphatically, “Yes!”

The video was from Ironman Italy, where Nupur was participating. In the accompanying caption, Ira wrote: “Popeye: She said yes; Ira: Hehe I said yes.” The couple has always been open about their love and affection towards each other, never hesitating to share pictures from numerous occasions and milestones, with family and friends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

In the past, Ira has talked about her mental health struggles, too, crediting Nupur for helping her through her episodes.

