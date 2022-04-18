Invictus Games 2022: Meghan Markle’s all-white power look had elements from her wedding day

Meghan Markle is no stranger to fashion. The looks she serves always hit the mark and there is no denying that the former actor and mother-of-two knows fashion like no one else.

Back in Europe now after long, the Duchess of Sussex was seen kicking off the Invictus Games in the Netherlands recently, of which her husband the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is a founder and patron.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Invictus Games venue Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Invictus Games venue Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Meghan was seen in an all-white pantsuit which, according to reports, was accompanied by sentimental pieces from her wedding day back in 2018. But first, let us discuss her outfit itself, which made quite a splash.

For her official appearance in The Hague, Netherlands, the duchess chose a crisp white pantsuit, designed by Valentino, which comprised an oversized blazer and flared pants.

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

While fashion has always been a way with which to make statements in the royal family, Meghan, who had quite a dramatic ouster as a senior member of the British royal family two years ago, seemed to convey that she means business and nothing else.

The Sussexes now live in the US with their two children, following privacy and safety issues, and the increasingly noxious nature of the UK tabloid culture.

Joined by her husband, the duchess — who looked elegant as usual — also seemed to carry on her accessories that hold great nostalgic value. According to a Daily Mail report, she wore the Cartier Galanterie de Cartier earrings that she wore on the day she got married to Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

She was also spotted wearing the iconic wrist-watch that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana: a Cartier Tank. The piece of heirloom was gifted to her by Harry around the time of their wedding and she has worn it on numerous occasions in the past.

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Meghan also chose to accessorise with a Sophie Lis pendant necklace which, according to reports, has a diamond ‘plus’ sign and a ruby ‘minus’ sign. It is believed that the couple also paid a secret visit to the Queen, away from the prying eyes, a day prior to their reception in the Netherlands.

This is the first time that the duchess has returned to the UK in two years. She had even missed Prince Philip’s funeral last year, because of her pregnancy.

