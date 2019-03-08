International Women’s Day 2019: Memorable fashion moments over the years

The fashion industry is constantly in a state of flux. While people have the pressure of keeping up with the latest trends, time and again, some celebrities, especially women, have left us with some defining fashion moments – some iconic, some inspiring and some unusual.

From Lady Gaga’s meat dress and Rihanna’s see-through gown to Melania Trumps’s bold jacket, here are some moments in fashion worth revisiting.

Rihanna’s see-through dress

As a bonafide fashionista, Rihanna has had quite a few fashion moments but this look clearly stands out. At the CFDA Awards in New York back in 2014, Rihanna made an appearance wearing a glittery see-through gown from Adam Selman which revealed almost everything. In case you were wondering who set the stage for the naked dress phenomenon, here’s your answer.

Human backpacks

The ramp sees a lot of unusual things – be it chairs on heads or walking with dresses heavier than you can carry. But what perhaps is the most unusual feature was the human backpack runway walk by Rick Owens. As “an ode to “nourishment, sisterhood/motherhood and regeneration; women raising women, women becoming women and women supporting other women”, Rick Owens created iconic silhouettes of women walking with other women strapped onto them as backpacks in a bid to denote strength and female bonding.

Lady Gaga’s meat dress

At the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, American singer Lady Gaga got the side eye for donning a dress made of raw beef, or commonly referred to as the meat dress.

Melania Trump’s ‘I Really Don’t Care. Do U?’ Jacket

When the First Lady wore a green army jacket that featured the print ‘I Really Don’t Care. Do U?’ on the back, it gave birth to a number of opinion pieces exploring the many possibilities behind her wearing a jacket with this message.

Cher’s controversial outfit

Cher’s two-piece showgirl ensemble, complete with headdress from 1986 was one of the most iconic outfits ever worn at the Oscars red carpet. The beaded outfit was designed by Bob Mackie.

She later admitted she regretted the outfit. She told Vogue, “I knew some people in the Academy didn’t think that I was a serious actress. I always felt a bit sad that I presented Don Ameche with his Best Supporting Actor Award in that outfit. It seemed to make him a little nervous.”

Bjork’s dead swan dress

In 2001, Icelandic pop singer Bjork wore an outfit that looked like a dead swan wrapped around the singer’s neck. In 2015, the white swan dress was honoured at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, as reported by the New York Post.

