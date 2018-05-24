International Tiara Day: Celebs who channelled their inner princess in tiaras

International Tiara Day: From Sonam Kapoor to Meghan Markle, here are the celebs who made strong style statements in tiaras. (Source: File Photo) International Tiara Day: From Sonam Kapoor to Meghan Markle, here are the celebs who made strong style statements in tiaras. (Source: File Photo)

Tiara is usually associated with royalty as mostly duchesses, princesses and queens have been spotted wearing them. International Tiara Day, celebrated on May 24 each year, is in sync with Queen Victoria’s birthday. From Sonam Kapoor to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, here’s a roundup of the best tiara looks of celebrities.

Meghan Markle

During her Royal Wedding, the former American actor opted for a stunning Givenchy gown and looked like a princess straight out of a fairytale. The outfit was teamed with a delicate veil that was made from silk tulle. Markle accessorised her delicate veil with Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara that was lent to Markle by the Queen. The bandeau was made in 1932, with the centre brooch dating from 1893.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a lacy, long-sleeved Alexander McQueen number on her big day, which featured a scallop neckline and a nine feet long train. She accessorised her outfit with a beautiful tiara that was originally a gift received by Queen Elizabeth II. The Cartier Halo Scroll tiara featured nearly 1,000 diamonds and was bought by King George VI as an anniversary gift to his wife in the year 1936.

Middleton was also seen wearing Princess Diana’s tiara while attending another event. Clad in a red gown, the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara was made by Royal jewellery designer Garrard in 1914 and handed down to generations. It is actually a replica of an 1818 design owned by Queen Mary’s grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse. The Queen gave it to Prince William’s mother as a wedding gift in 1981.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam channelled her inner Disney Princess in a golden off-shoulder gown by Atelier Zuhra at the Filmfare awards. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired her corset bodice gown with huge golden sequins on it, with a small tiara on her head. Hairstylist Hiral Bhatia coiffed the actor’s hair into a messy bun with wisps of hair artistically framed around her face and her make-up, with hints of gold, was done by Subbu.

Queen Rania of Jordan

The Queen consort of Jordan, Rania Al-Abdullah has been spotted wearing a tiara on quite a few occasions. In one of her most popular pictures, the Queen looked regal in a golden embroidered ensemble, which she teamed with a diamond embellished tiara by Cartier.

Among her many tiaras, the Boucheron Bracelet Tiara features a simple yet elegant design with two simple rows of diamond meeting in the middle like a swirl. This tiara can alternatively be used as a bracelet too.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Earlier this year, Queen Letizia of Spain attended the Easter church service in a navy blue, beaded gown. Furthermore, she accessorised her outfit with a diamond and pearl studded heirloom tiara. Made in 1920 by Cartier, the tiara was gifted to her by Queen Ena of Spain.

