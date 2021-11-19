International Men’s Day 2021: Winter essentials for men to look stylish in the cold

The men in our life deserve to be celebrated today, on the occasion of International Men’s Day. The day is essentially a worldwide movement that commemorates men and highlights the “positive value” they “bring to the world, their families and communities”.

According to internationalmensday.com, the day intends to “raise awareness of men’s well-being”. It explains that one of the six pillars of the day is to “improve gender relations and promote gender equality, not only for men, but for women, too”.

The theme for 2021 is ‘Better relations between men and women’.

For the smooth functioning of society, it is important for sexes to understand each other and work in tandem to create harmony. They need to become allies and support each other, to find solutions for many existing issues.

In order to make the day special for the man in your life, here are some tips on how you can upgrade his wardrobe and give it a stylish makeover. Shivam Soni, founder and CEO, Beyoung Folks Private Limited shares some must-haves for them, especially if they are planning to venture out somewhere very cold.

* Sweatshirts

It is the sweatshirt that will give them the cool and dope look. From cardigans to round neck hems, from wool to fleece, sweaters and sweatshirts can simply be the winter saviour. It will be their travel partner. And they can also explore unique colour options — from tortilla brown or uber chic moss green colour.

* Hoodies

Hoodies are men’s favourite. They don’t need a travelling reason or occasion to bring out the hoodies. All it takes is for the apparel to have exquisite prints and patterns on it.

* Puffer jackets

Winter jackets are incredibly durable and with a style that depicts the awesomeness of puffer. Be it a mountaineer or a bike rider, one can simply rule in this outfit. You can opt for many stunning colours. Choose the most contemporary option depending on the pants.

* Overcoats

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

This apparel is not just for the traveller, but also for one who loves to look dapper. Men look suave in neatly-done hair, long coats and a muffler. It is a must-have for evenings by the fireplace, bonfires, and for night travels.

* Flannel shirts

The apparel that can never go wrong in any weather. Thin and compactly woven, a flannel shirt serves as the perfect apparel for the breezy weather. Its check-pattern goes well with casual attire. Checks can also blend with other winter-wear outfits.

* Full-sleeve t-shirts

Full sleeve t-shirts are the perfect winter escape. This can be your travel look, which you can effortlessly ace. Also, be it trek pants, cargo pants or shorts, the t-shirt blends with every kind of bottom.

“Do not forget the beanie caps, gloves and mufflers — these are fashionable add-ons to the winter season. Clean hairstyles and high buns are perfect for the travel look,” Soni concludes.

