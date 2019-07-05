International Bikini Day 2019: A look at some of the most expensive bikinis

Women’s swimwear has often been a controversial subject in the fashion industry. Although bikinis have been in vogue ever since the 1800s, over the years designers have pushed the envelope and have given them a makeover by introducing various design elements to make it more inclusive for all body types.

Apart from designs, variety in pattern and fabric used, prices of bikinis have also taken a huge leap. From the Victorian belted dresses to the modern day diamond-studded bikinis, here are some of the most expensive bikini sets or tops.

*Back in 2010, fashion designer Anamika Khanna in association with jewellery company ORRA designed a bikini top which was handcrafted with 500 carats of Belgian diamonds. The bustier was reportedly worth around Rs 9 crores and was worn by actor Malaika Arora who had teamed with a sheer red sari. Needless to say, the model-turned-actor nailed the look.

*In 2013, Victoria Secret model Candice Swanepoel wore the Fantasy Bra and a matching belt featuring more than 5,400 precious gems — including diamonds, rubies, yellow and blue sapphire — weighing over 1,540 carats. The bra was completed with a magnificent 52-carat pear-shaped centre ruby worth around Rs 63 crore.

*Model Karolina Kurkova wore the Hearts on Fire Diamond Fantasy Bra at the Victoria Secret’s show in 2006. It was crafted using over 2,000 smaller diamonds and completed with a 10-carat diamond brooch, reportedly worth around Rs 41 crore.

*Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen holds a world record of wearing the most extravagant and expensive undergarment ever crafted. In 2000, she walked the ramp wearing Victoria Secret’s Red Hot Fantasy Bra that was made up of 1,300 precious stones and was roughly around Rs 95 crore.

*Bundchen was also chosen to wear a 18-karat white gold bikini comprising 2,900 pave-set diamonds and 22 rubies, all interwoven and set. It was worth Rs 79 crore. Designed by Mouawad, which has created over 10 Fantasy Bras for Victoria’s Secret, it had a centerpiece made of 101-carat Mouawad Splendor diamond.

