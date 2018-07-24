Follow Us:
Maurizio Gucci to Gianni Versace: Shocking crimes in the world of fashion

From Maurizio Gucci to Linda Sobek, these murder mysteries will leave you wanting for more and will get you hooked to the mysterious lives and deaths of renowned fashion personalities.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 24, 2018 6:46:36 pm
Italian fashion Gucci, Maurizio Gucci, Maurizio Gucci murder, model Linda Sobek missing, designer Gianni Versace killed, interesting fashin stories, indian express These addictive murder mysteries will leave you wanting for more. (Source: File Photo)
A few months back, when the news of Kate Spade’s death broke out, it gave rise to many debates about the lives that look perfect to the world, but are actually broken. The fashion industry has seen several incidents of depression and deaths during the mid ’90s. To document these incidents, People magazine recently started a show that sheds light on some of the most controversial deaths from the past. People Magazine Investigates: Crimes of Fashion, which premiered on July 16 talks about deaths of Maurizio Gucci, Linda Sobek and Gianni Versace.

Back in March 1995, the former head of a high-end Italian fashion house Gucci, Maurizio Gucci, was murdered in Milan. The same year during the month of November, another controversial death stirred a storm when a 27-year-old model, Linda Sobek – who was on the rise – suddenly went missing only to be found dead after eight years. Her body was buried in a shallow grave in the Angeles National Forest. However, the mother of all fashion crimes hit in July 1997, when famed designer Gianni Versace was shot dead outside his Miami Beach mansion.

The show that is going to run two more episodes features each consecutive story revolving around Investigation Discovery (ID). These addictive murder mysteries will leave you wanting for more and will get you hooked to the mysterious lives and deaths of some of the most renowned fashion personalities that the world ever saw.

