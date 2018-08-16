Instaception: Look like an Instagram post with this crazy make-up challenge

‘Instaception’ is about painting Instagram clips on your face to make it look like a post. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) ‘Instaception’ is about painting Instagram clips on your face to make it look like a post. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

If you want to know how to perfectly wing that eyeliner, look no further than Instagram. With perfect hashtags and contours that know no flaw, Instagram is the kingdom where some of the best make up artists slay and rule. But like every other microblogging site, Instagram has its own trends to keep up with. And right now it’s “instaception”.

The idea is to post a post within a post. Hence, insta”ception”. To (hopefully) simplify it, here’s the formula — people are first supposed to put some ‘normal’ make-up on and then draw parts of their Instagram post on their face to finally make it look like a post within a post. As meta as it sounds, the latest Instagram challenge involves making your face look like a post with snippets of like, comment and share buttons painted on your face.

The trend started after beauty vlogger Dom Ski had a stroke of genius and posted a picture of his ‘instacepted’ face three weeks ago under the cation “picture perfect”. “I had this idea stuck in my head for a while now, didn’t execute it as well as I could have but oh well,” he said.

While no one guessed embroidering Instagram posts on one’s face with paints would one day be in vogue, the trend was quickly picked up by Instagrammers and was also flooded on other social media sites. Here are some posts you can catch a glimpse of that might help in getting a better grasp of this latest trend.

So what’s your Instagram wall going to be like today?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd