Inside Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s heartwarming haldi ceremony

Actor Vikrant Massey and longtime actor-girlfriend Sheetal Thakur’s nuptials were a vision to behold. Held amid the lush greens of Shahtalai in Himachal Pradesh, the visuals of the intimate ceremony were shared by the two on their respective Instagram accounts.

While the main wedding ceremony was a grand affair, we couldn’t help but admire the recent photographs that the pair shared from their haldi event.

Take a look at this post shared by Vikrant which he captioned, “✨ कुर्ता फाड़ हल्दी ✨” which gave us a glimpse of the fun day shared by the couple with friends and family.

While the dashing groom chose a subtle, ivory bandhgala, Sheetal looked like a dream in a gorgeous yellow lehenga featuring chikankari embroidery.

Vikrant’s ensemble was accentuated with a pair of dark sunglasses while Sheetal wore big floral earrings and dainty floral haath phools on both her hands.

The Brij Mohan Amar Rahe actor’s outfit choice was distinctly different from most haldi ceremony looks with a lightweight fabric, no-make-up make-up look and naturally wavy tresses.

Flowers, turmeric and a bunch of laughter were the mainstays of Vikrant and Sheetal’s Haldi ceremony. The actor had previously shared pictures from his wedding and captioned them as ✨ सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। 🙏🏽♥️✨ शीतल एवं विक्रांत 18.02.2022.” Take a look at the post here:

Sheetal, too, had taken to Instagram and shared a happy wedding picture.

We wish the happy couple the very best!

