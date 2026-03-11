‘Echoed the ancient Indian idea of union, like Shiv and Parvati’: Designer Karan Torani breaks down Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s mehendi look

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding was the talk of the town until last week. Held in Udaipur as an intimate ceremony with their closest friends and family in attendance, the Geetha Govindam co-stars paid a nod to both their Telugu and Kodava heritage in their choice of ensembles and venue for the big day and the events leading up to it. Styled by Ami Patel, the couple wore Anamika Khanna and Falguni Shane Peacock for their bridal glory. Last night, both of them finally shared snippets of their pradhanam and mehendi evening on social media, dressed in Torani from head to toe.

The designer broke down his vision behind the couple’s look, stating on Instagram that “it echoed the ancient Indian idea of union, like Shiv and Parvati, two energies meeting not to complete each other, but to create harmony together.”

Designing these garments became a reflection of that union: two individuals from different landscapes—Mysore and the Deccan—meeting through colour, craft, and celebration. “Her garment carried the story of Lakshmi and the vibrancy of temple traditions. His echoed the quiet strength of Deccan royalty and the ease of traditional veshti dressing,” added Torani. Together, the silhouettes created a dialogue of India itself—mythology and modernity, colour and restraint, craft and celebration.

Mandanna wore a bejewelled corset paired with a draped dhoti skirt and a Lakshmi odhna. (Source: Instagram/@toraniofficial) Mandanna wore a bejewelled corset paired with a draped dhoti skirt and a Lakshmi odhna. (Source: Instagram/@toraniofficial)

Bride

In Indian imagination, the arrival of a bride is often compared to the arrival of Devi Lakshmi – the goddess of prosperity, grace and new beginnings. Her presence is believed to bring peace, wealth and harmony into a new home. That feeling became the emotional anchor for Rashmika Mandanna’s ensemble.

When Torani first met Rashmika, what struck him was her gentleness, not her stardom. “A girl from Mysore, rooted in simplicity, carrying the warmth of someone who has never forgotten where she comes from. I wanted the garment to honour that spirit – the quiet grace of a woman whose joy feels effortless and whose presence lights up every room,” the designer wrote on Instagram.

So he turned to the artistic language of the South—Tanjore painting, with its jewel tones, temple arches, and luminous gold. In these paintings, Lakshmi sits within a sacred shrine surrounded by symbols of prosperity. That became his inspiration.

“A bejewelled corset paired with a draped dhoti skirt and a Lakshmi odhna – a garment imagined almost like a moving shrine, celebrating colour, devotion and the exuberance that Torani stands for,” he elaborated, adding that it went beyond a simple outfit to become the very portrait of a bride, “radiant, rooted, and arriving like Lakshmi herself”.

Story continues below this ad

Deverakonda in a draped veshti paired with a relaxed kurta and embroidered jacket. (Source: Instagram/@toraniofficial) Deverakonda in a draped veshti paired with a relaxed kurta and embroidered jacket. (Source: Instagram/@toraniofficial)

Groom

Vijay Deverakonda‘s look could only be described as that of a modern Deccan man. Rooted in history, yet alive in the present.

It’s no surprise that Hyderabad carries a layered cultural memory. The elegance of the Nizams, the poetry of Deccan culture, and the ease of traditional dressing. Historically, men in this region wore garments like the veshti and lungi, draped with dignity yet designed for movement and life.

The designer shared that he wanted Vijay’s ensemble to honour that heritage while interpreting it through a Torani lens. Behold, a draped veshti paired with a relaxed kurta and embroidered jacket, allowing him to sit, laugh, dance, and celebrate freely through the evening.

“The jacket became a storytelling surface. Tiny embroidered windows held parrots, elephants and peacocks – motifs drawn from Indian temple iconography. The kamarbandh carried handwork and embellishment, reminding us of something we often forget: historically, the Indian man was never minimal,” Torani described, alluding to Deverakonda’s expressive and ornamental nature.