Inside new parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Holi 2022 celebrations

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in India. Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas recently celebrated their first Holi together as parents after having welcomed their first child via surrogate.

They took to Instagram to share their fun-filled, festive day — which looked like a riot of colours — celebrated with friends, family, food and affection.

“Do me a favor.. let’s play holi. Sorry. Had to! 🙏🏽❤️🧿 #holihai”, Priyanka captioned one of her posts. Take a look below.

Dressed in white, The Matrix actor channelled a boho-chic vibe with a comfortable tunic-dress that she accessorised with a stack of silver bangles, dangly silver earrings and matching silver necklaces.

Opting to go makeup free, she added a tiny black bindi to complete the look.

Priyanka wore her hair in a messy updo, secured with a claw clip to prevent any Holi colours from seeping into the scalp. She accentuated the look with a pair of classic, dark shades.

In a second post on Instagram, the 39-year-old acknowledged her gratitude for being able to find joy, when the world feels ‘so scary’.

“To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like desis do! Feeling blessed.”

Nick opted for a pair of floral-printed shorts and a white shirt. For accessories, he kept it subtle and opted for a plain, gold band and a wristwatch.

Taking to Instagram, he posted videos that summarised the celebrations at the Chopra-Jonas residence in Los Angeles, California.

“Happy Holi!”, he captioned the post.

