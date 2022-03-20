scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Inside new parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Holi 2022 celebrations

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 20, 2022 8:00:55 pm
priyanka-nick-jonas-1200Check out what Priyanka and Nick wore for their first Holi celebrations after welcoming their child. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in India. Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas recently celebrated their first Holi together as parents after having welcomed their first child via surrogate.

They took to Instagram to share their fun-filled, festive day — which looked like a riot of colours — celebrated with friends, family, food and affection.

ALSO READ |‘Is it too patriarchal?’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the repercussions of wearing a mangalsutra

“Do me a favor.. let’s play holi. Sorry. Had to! 🙏🏽❤️🧿 #holihai”, Priyanka captioned one of her posts. Take a look below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Dressed in white, The Matrix actor channelled a boho-chic vibe with a comfortable tunic-dress that she accessorised with a stack of silver bangles, dangly silver earrings and matching silver necklaces.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Opting to go makeup free, she added a tiny black bindi to complete the look.

Priyanka wore her hair in a messy updo, secured with a claw clip to prevent any Holi colours from seeping into the scalp. She accentuated the look with a pair of classic, dark shades.

In a second post on Instagram, the 39-year-old acknowledged her gratitude for being able to find joy, when the world feels ‘so scary’.

“To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like desis do! Feeling blessed.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick opted for a pair of floral-printed shorts and a white shirt. For accessories, he kept it subtle and opted for a plain, gold band and a wristwatch.

Taking to Instagram, he posted videos that summarised the celebrations at the Chopra-Jonas residence in Los Angeles, California.

ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh nail ethnic looks

“Happy Holi!”, he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

