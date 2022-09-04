Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal’s trousseaux featured 18,700 mirror work ivory lehenga, three-piece cream sherwani

The wedding celebration of designers Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal is making headlines and leaving netizens in awe with each Instagram post. Their aesthetically pleasing all-white-themed marriage not only attached significance to the colour, but was a sight to behold that set major wedding goals.

Amid the ceremony being a graceful, star-studded affair, what stood out the most was the bride and groom channeling the best of their designer self by donning customisations of their own respective labels for the big day.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

So after winning the hearts of netizens by giving a good glance into their elaborate wedding ceremony, Arpita and Kunal have yet again hit the trending charts by recently revealing all that went behind creating their ensembles. Taking to their Instagram handles, Arpita shared the intricate details of her dreamy lehenga while Kunal explained the craft that went into making his sherwani.

Both outfits were dipped in the colour ivory. Arpita wrote, “My best people got together to make me look this way. A lehenga, a memory that has 18,700 mirrors sewn on it, made with love, dolled up with love, and lots of love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Mehta Official Page (@arpitamehtaofficial)

Arpita’s “perfectly poised soft hair” look was created by hairstylist Aanchal Morwani with her subtle morning glam makeup done by “darling” MUA Riddhima Sharma, all tied together by her “dearest and bestest” stylist, Mohit Rai.

On the other hand, Kunal’s outfit that was given “a lot of love and thought” was a three-piece sherwani “with a mix of signature French knot and fibre embroidery for tonal texture,” teamed with a matching kurta shirt and vanilla slim breech pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, his traditional attire was accessorised with a colour-block stole in shades of champagne, beige, and cream. The designer further collaborated with Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas to create art deco Bombay Polki hexagon buttons that adorned the sherwani. Finishing his look was “cream double monk creepers.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!