scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal’s trousseaux featured 18,700 mirror work ivory lehenga, three-piece cream sherwani

Taking to Instagram, Arpita shared the intricate details of her dreamy lehenga, while Kunal explained the craft that went into making his sherwani

kunal rawal, arpita mehtaArpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal let in on the details of their wedding ensembles. (Arpita Mehta/Instagram)

The wedding celebration of designers Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal is making headlines and leaving netizens in awe with each Instagram post. Their aesthetically pleasing all-white-themed marriage not only attached significance to the colour, but was a sight to behold that set major wedding goals.

Amid the ceremony being a graceful, star-studded affair, what stood out the most was the bride and groom channeling the best of their designer self by donning customisations of their own respective labels for the big day.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

So after winning the hearts of netizens by giving a good glance into their elaborate wedding ceremony, Arpita and Kunal have yet again hit the trending charts by recently revealing all that went behind creating their ensembles. Taking to their Instagram handles, Arpita shared the intricate details of her dreamy lehenga while Kunal explained the craft that went into making his sherwani.

Both outfits were dipped in the colour ivory. Arpita wrote, “My best people got together to make me look this way. A lehenga, a memory that has 18,700 mirrors sewn on it, made with love, dolled up with love, and lots of love.”

Arpita’s “perfectly poised soft hair” look was created by hairstylist Aanchal Morwani with her subtle morning glam makeup done by “darling” MUA Riddhima Sharma, all tied together by her “dearest and bestest” stylist, Mohit Rai.

On the other hand, Kunal’s outfit that was given “a lot of love and thought” was a three-piece sherwani “with a mix of signature French knot and fibre embroidery for tonal texture,” teamed with a matching kurta shirt and vanilla slim breech pants.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, his traditional attire was accessorised with a colour-block stole in shades of champagne, beige, and cream. The designer further collaborated with Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas to create art deco Bombay Polki hexagon buttons that adorned the sherwani. Finishing his look was “cream double monk creepers.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 12:30:50 pm
Next Story

Jharkhand Cabinet minister: ‘If Hemant Soren is disqualified, we will try to get relief in six hours as it will not stand up in HC or SC’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Why India and Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today
Asia Cup Super 4

Why India and Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

IIT-Kharagpur researchers develop no-code 360 VR platform for teachers

IIT-Kharagpur researchers develop no-code 360 VR platform for teachers

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

tomatina, tomato fight
Spaniards paint the town red at Tomatina 2022
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement