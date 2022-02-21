Inside Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah’s wedding: Bride looks ethereal in an Anamika Khanna design

Anmol Ambani, son of Anil and Tina Ambani, tied the knot with Khrisha Shah, the CEO and co-founder of Dysco. The wedding was a star-studded affair, with several well-known celebrities marking their presence to bless the newlyweds. From Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani to the Bachchan family, the attendees added to the glamour quotient with their stunning looks.

The bride looked ethereal in a heavily embellished traditional red lehenga set by designer Anamika Khanna. It was accessorised with a layered emerald neckpiece, maang tikka, earrings, traditional bangles and kaleerey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Jain 🇮🇳 (@dolly.jain)

Anmol complemented Khrisha in an ivory sherwani set that was styled with an embroidered dupatta and an emerald layered neckpiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supriya Sule (@supriyasule)

The groom’s mother Tina Ambani was a sight to behold in an intricately embroidered green lehenga paired with a striped red blouse and a red dupatta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinky Reddy (@pinkyreddyofficial)

A statement emerald choker, bangles and maang tikka completed her traditional look.

Nita Ambani exuded unmatchable grace and charm in an elegant pastel pink lehenga set by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The ensemble featured golden zardozi and resham work, and was paired with eye-catching diamond accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

With her hair tied in a low bun and minimal makeup, she looked lovely!

Isha Ambani also dazzled in a pastel pink sharara set with a heavily embellished sharara, matching kurti and embroidered dupatta. Stone-studded statement jewellery completed her look.

ALSO READ | Inside Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s heartwarming haldi ceremony

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, too, graced the occasion sporting a dapper traditional look. He was seen wearing a peach coloured sherwani set, a matching striped long jacket and a saafa.

With Amitabh Ji Bachchan! pic.twitter.com/7az2NUdkfO — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 21, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan‘s look can be the perfect inspiration for men who wish to step away from the classic beige and ivory palette. He donned a multicoloured printed sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. He, too, sported a saafa with his look.

Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper. (Source: PR handout) Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper. (Source: PR handout)

Shweta Bachchan caught our attention in her unique yet stylish ghaghra set by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She opted for a multicoloured embroidered lehenga paired with a tie-dye printed blouse. A stone-studded neckpiece and studs accessorised her look.

Shweta Bachchan looked stunning. (Source: PR handout) Shweta Bachchan looked stunning. (Source: PR handout)

Navya Naveli Nanda also played with colours and prints in a beautiful ethnic ensemble by the designers. A sleeveless multicoloured blouse and multicoloured printed lehenga looked lovely on the young entrepreneur. She completed her look with a layered stone-studded neckpiece.

Navya was oozing glamour in this look. (Source: PR handout) Navya was oozing glamour in this look. (Source: PR handout)

Jaya Bachchan marked her presence in an elegant red and golden silk sari. A statement long necklace elevated her look further.

Jaya Bachchan opted for a silk sari. (Source: PR Handout) Jaya Bachchan opted for a silk sari. (Source: PR Handout)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!