Inside Akshay Kumar’s watch collection: From Rs 10,000 Casio G-Shock to Rs 45 lakh Franck Muller Vanguard

Akshay Kumar’s watch collection is a pretty good amalgamation of the man himself: sporty, slightly chaotic, playful and never afraid to swing between extremes. From the functional and hardy Casio to the larger-than-life Patek Philippe that reflects his multi-dimensional personality, his taste in timepieces proves one thing: subtlety is optional. Here’s a quick look at some standout pieces from his wrist game spotted on occasion:

The direct descendant of the 1926 Oyster watch, the Oyster Perpetual embodies the founding vision of Hans Wilsdorf. This timepiece is offered in a yellow Rolesor version, a combination of alloys expressed here through a bezel and winding crown crafted from yellow gold, paired with a case and bracelet in Oystersteel. These touches of yellow gold recall the case elements of some early Oyster watches.

The winding crown features the number 100 in relief. On the slate dial, the inscription ‘100 years’ appears at 6 o’clock in place of the usual ‘Swiss Made’ marking. Moreover, each five-minute interval on the minute track is denoted by a green square, and the name ‘Rolex’ is pad printed in the same green, the brand’s emblematic colour.

Franck Muller Vanguard

The Vanguard collection takes a sporty direction with a new, captivating shape and clean, innovative aesthetics. The distinctive appliqué numerals have been meticulously hand-polished and hand-brushed.

The dial and crown add the final touch to the watch’s sporty elegance and unique aesthetic. The strap is cleverly integrated into the case to maintain and extend the timepiece’s curved aspect, resulting in a stunning, sporty timepiece with a unique design, retailing for upwards of 45 lakhs in the current market.

Casio G-Shock

Equipped with a millisecond stopwatch and speedometer. Boasts JIS class-1 magnetic resistance and excellent practicality. The face design features four large LCD displays and large aluminium hour and minute hands, which are lightweight and highly shock-resistant. The analogue and digital displays are laid out symmetrically, giving the face a dynamic design. Priced at Rs 10,000, it’s sturdy, functional and reliable to say the least.

Akshay Kumar sporting a Patek Philippe Aquanaut and Casio G Shock. (Source: Instagram/@mansworldindia) Akshay Kumar sporting a Patek Philippe Aquanaut and Casio G Shock. (Source: Instagram/@mansworldindia)

Patek Philippe Aquanaut

The Aquanaut made its debut in 1997 as a statement of casual elegance. Its distinctive design featuring a case and rounded octagonal bezel reminiscent of the Nautilus was an immediate success. The blend of polished and satin-brushed finishes, paired with a matching patterned dial and strap, exudes originality and dynamism.

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Bulgari Octo Finissimo

The BVLGARI Octo Finissimo is a modern icon, distinguished by its ultra-thin movement. Encased in brushed and polished stainless steel, the watch exudes luxury and sophistication. The lacquered dial with a sunray finish adds depth and warmth, while the silver-coloured indexes and hands offer a subtle yet striking contrast.

The Octo Finissimo is powered by calibre BVL138, a high-performance movement with automatic winding via a platinum micro-rotor. The transparent caseback allows a glimpse into the meticulously decorated movement, showcasing hand-applied finishes.

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Konstantin Chaykin Joker

In April 2024, during the Masters of Horology exhibition in Geneva, Konstantin Chaykin unveiled a new timepiece, the Joker Classic, from the Wristmons collection — a line celebrated for its anthropomorphic dials, playfully referred to as “wrist monsters”. It’s no surprise that the first Joker, encased in steel and limited to 99 pieces, quickly became a sensation and sold out before the end of BaselWorld-2017.

Made entirely at the “Konstantin Chaykin” Manufacture, the new 40mm steel case marks a shift from the previous 42mm size. The watch industry’s early 2000s trend of increasing watch diameters has shifted towards smaller sizes. The Joker Classic features a slimmer bezel, adorned with card suits and the letter J, a nod to the original Joker.