Students from INIFD, London School of Trends showcase collection at New York Fashion Week

In a first, final year fashion design students from INIFD presented their collection in collaboration with the London School of Trends at the 7th season of the New York Fashion Week.

The collection, titled ‘Indian Fashion Trunk’, consisted 52 pieces which were sent down the runway.

“The designs were based on ‘Craftsmanship of the Future’. To capture the spirit of India with students coming from diverse backgrounds, they were focused on fall-winter trends for 2022. It depicted the rich culture, indigenous craftsmanship, art, design, and textiles from different states of India. The vibrant colours with rich deep hues and fabrics are one-of-a-kind which highlighted the craftsmanship that makes India a powerhouse source for fashion,” said Anil Khosla, CEO, INIFD.

Nichole Kennedy walks the runway wearing INIFD-LST India Fashion Trunk – At New York Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. (Photo: LST and INIFD) Nichole Kennedy walks the runway wearing INIFD-LST India Fashion Trunk – At New York Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. (Photo: LST and INIFD)

Sharing her experience of showcasing at one of fashion’s global capitals, Basudhara Mukhapadhyay, a student in the designing team, told indianexpress.com that “it is a dream come true” for her.

“It was a huge learning process for all of us — getting to know our culture and it’s different forms of art, to working in the pandemic for which we had to create a whole new working process, to actually showcasing the garment on such a huge international platform; NYFW was a a marvelous experience.”

A model walks the runway wearing INIFD-LST India Fashion Trunk. (Photo: LST and INIFD) A model walks the runway wearing INIFD-LST India Fashion Trunk. (Photo: LST and INIFD)

The collection used myriad fabrics and embroidery forms from across India to highlight the diversity of the Indian textile landscape. From mirror work borrowed from Odisha and Gujarat, Bengal’s kantha stitch, to Bihar’s Madhubani painting, the students expressed that they wanted to bring Indian craft and culture to the spotlight on NYFW’s international platform.

Charity Mwangi walks the runway wearing INIFD-LST India Fashion Trunk. (Photo: LST and INIFD) Charity Mwangi walks the runway wearing INIFD-LST India Fashion Trunk. (Photo: LST and INIFD)

The fabrics used in the collection ranged from habotai silk to georgette, and velvet to butter crepe, all of which were, according to Khosla, ethically sourced and repurposed to ensure zero wastage.

“Fashion and design are ever evolving subjects, and if we provide the students with opportunities to experience the real world, they will be more exposed and have industry connections even before they graduate,” said Sunny Somra, founder of London School of Trends

