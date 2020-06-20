Indulge in some online luxury sales over the weekend; here’s a list

Take your pick from the following brands from the ongoing sale this weekend. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Take your pick from the following brands from the ongoing sale this weekend. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Due to Covid-19 outbreak, most of the countries are following social distancing norms. Having said that, a lot of luxury fashion brands have hosted sales for people looking for some retail therapy. Discover something for every occasion in these online collections, whether it is an essential shirt dress for video meetings or cosy maxi loungewear for the weekend. Take your pick from the following brands in the ongoing sales this weekend.

The bags are down from 25 per cent off to 60 per cent. The bags are down from 25 per cent off to 60 per cent.

Blue Fly

The website Blue Fly is hosting a crazy sale for luxury handbags right from Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent to Gucci, Balenciaga. The bags are down from 25 per cent off to 60 per cent.

Models donning Oscar de la Renta apparel line in on the ramp, (Source: Oscar de la Renta website/Spring collection ) Models donning Oscar de la Renta apparel line in on the ramp, (Source: Oscar de la Renta website/Spring collection )

Oscar de la Renta

Oscar Aristides Renta Fiallo, known professionally as Oscar de la Renta, was a Dominican fashion designer. The designer has been worn by Sarah Jessica Parker at the Emmy Awards in 2000, Amal Alamuddin for her 2014 wedding to George Clooney, Amy Adams at the 2013 Oscars, Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2014 Meta Gala, among others. The sale by Oscar de la Renta starts at 30 per cent off and goes up to 60 per cent.

Mango

The workwear collection in Mango is being offered at 30 per cent off. Right from detachable belt dresses, textured long jumpsuits, floral print dresses, short cord jumpsuits to halter neck denim dresses, they have everything you need this summer.

Starting from 30 per cent off along with free shipping they have a wide range of products. (Source: Pixabay) Starting from 30 per cent off along with free shipping they have a wide range of products. (Source: Pixabay)

H&M

H&M, meanwhile, is not just giving out outfits but also their footwear and accessories collection for sale that will end this Sunday. Starting from 30 per cent off along with free shipping they have a wide range of products.

Zara fashion

Though most of the stores are open, the latest sale is offering easy wrap dress to bodycon slips, balloon sleeve dresses, cutwork embroidery, classic polka dresses, all kinds of silhouettes, prints and colour for the season. The prices are down between 20 to 50 per cent.

Zara perfumes

Its always good to smell great, even when you are spending most of your days indoors. The good aroma helps in lifting your mood as well. Zara perfumes that are the favourite of many women are now available at 30 per cent off.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd