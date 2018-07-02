Indian designer to exhibit at the International Fashion Showcase at London Fashion Week 2019

Indian designer Naushad Ali’s sustainable collection chosen for London Fashion Week 2019. (Source: Facebook/naushadali.in) Indian designer Naushad Ali’s sustainable collection chosen for London Fashion Week 2019. (Source: Facebook/naushadali.in)

Indian Designer Naushad Ali is set to exhibit at the International Fashion Showcase (IFS) at London Fashion Week 2019 through IMG Reliance. Ali has been selected as one of the 16 finalists for the first edition of IFS biennale at London Fashion Week in 2019 — from February 11 to 25 — along with a designer residency in 2018 supported by London College of Fashion and Somerset House. “The win at IFS last year reaffirmed the fact that India is creating some of the most exciting young designer talent. International showcases such as IFS provide a great platform and we hold in great esteem our continually enhancing relationship with the British Council,” said Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance.

IFS nurtures and presents work from up-and-coming fashion talent from around the world. The biennial fashion presentation is a partnership between the British Council, British Fashion Council, London College of Fashion, UAL and Somerset House.

For London Fashion Week February 2019, the showcase has a new format. For the first time, 16 selected designers from across the globe will showcase a series of compelling installations to represent their respective country. Ali is a designer with minimalist inclinations, he believes in revisiting designs to adapt more than to add. He fosters a deep love towards Indian traditions and crafts, creating designs that bring together modern cuts and heritage fabrics.

“I am looking forward to having a great learning experience through IFS. I thank IMG Reliance for giving me the opportunity to explore a new market and improve both my design and business skills under IFS mentorship,” said Ali.

“I believe IFS will also give me an opportunity to meet like-minded designers from throughout the world who have sustainability as their core brand value. India won the best display award at IFS last year which made us all so proud and that adds more excitement and challenge,” he added.

The 16 represented countries are: Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, Georgia, Italy, Kenya, Lebanon, Lithuania, Netherlands, Rwanda, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uruguay and Vietnam. The collections presented offer a balanced mix of womenswear and menswear exploring topical but universally shared issues and present new ideas and solutions that are shaping fashion globally.

“We are delighted that Naushad Ali has been selected in International Fashion Showcase 2019. It continues the story of sustainability and craftsmanship that IMG Reliance explored so well during their award-winning 2017 exhibition,” said Niamh Tuft, Programme Manager, British Council,

