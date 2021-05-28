scorecardresearch
Friday, May 28, 2021
‘Opportunity of a lifetime’: Indian designer on making costumes for Marvel’s Eternals

London-based Indian designer Saran Kohli has designed costumes for an "epic scene" in the film

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 28, 2021 2:10:59 pm
marvel eternalsKumail Nanjiani wearing a creation designed by Saran Kohli. (Source: sarankohli/Instagram)

Ever since Marvel Studios dropped the trailer of Eternals, it has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. But what makes it even more special is that the superhero film has an Indian connection.

London-based Indian designer Saran Kohli bagged the opportunity to design costumes for an “epic scene” in the film. Elated, the designer took to Instagram to share how he loved superhero costumes as a child. “As a kid, I had all superhero costumes and felt I can jump off my roof and hit the skies,” he wrote, alongside a picture of actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani donning his creation in the movie. The picture is from a dance number.

“…now the skies gave me the opportunity of a lifetime!” the designer added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saran Kohli (@sarankohli)

Disneyland's Avengers area to open in June with Spider-Man and shawarma

Recalling the time when he got the phone call for the job opportunity, he expressed, “I did trip when I got that”.

“This is BIG in soo many ways, it’s a representation of incredible talent in front and behind the #lens and for us South Asians to spread our wings!” he added.

