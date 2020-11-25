‘There is something very powerful about a woman in a pantsuit’, says Indian bride who wore one for her wedding

Sanjana Rishi wearing a bridal pantsuit on her wedding day. (Source: sanjrishi/Instagram)

Ditching traditional wedding attire, an Indian bride chose to wear a pantsuit for her wedding.

An Indian-American entrepreneur, 29-year-old Sanjana Rishi married a businessman from Delhi, Dhruv Mahajan, on September 20, in the capital city.

Bridal pantsuits are not exactly unheard of in the West. Rishi’s wedding outfit, however, definitely made a bold statement in the Indian context where brides usually wear heavily embroidered sarees or lehengas. For the occasion, Rishi wore a powder-blue pantsuit, teamed with a veil, simple jewellery and makeup.

The couple had initially planned for two weddings — one in the US in September, followed by a second traditional Indian wedding in November, in Delhi. The pandemic, however, “derailed” the plan.

Rishi’s wedding pictures on social media have been grabbing eyeballs, with several fashion designers and even Bollywood celebrities appreciating her look.

“I knew I was going to wear a pantsuit, and I knew exactly which one,” Rishi told BBC in an interview. She had seen the suit in a boutique in Italy a long time ago.

“It was a pre-loved vintage suit, made in the 1990s by Italian designer Gianfranco Ferré. I was surprised and delighted to know that it was still available when I decided to get married,” she was quoted as saying.

As for her love for suits, Rishi added, “I have always thought that there is something very powerful about a woman in a pantsuit. I loved them and I wore them all the time.” It also made sense, she said because the wedding was an intimate affair, attended by only 11 people.

“It was just our parents and grandparents. The wedding took place in Dhruv’s backyard. Everyone was very casually dressed, it would have been really awkward if I was dressed up in an elaborate wedding costume. I would have looked so overdressed.” she said.

Mahajan, however, did not immediately notice what his fiancee was wearing. “Until I saw her, I had no idea what she’d be wearing, but it really didn’t matter because I knew that whatever Sanj wore, she’d rock it. I didn’t even notice at first that she was wearing trousers, all I noticed was how stunning she looked. She looked angelic, absolutely gorgeous,” he told BBC.

