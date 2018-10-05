Polo Ralph Lauren to open its first flagship store in India

American brands by Polo Ralph Lauren makes a stylish entry in the Indian market. (Source: Polo Ralph Lauren/Instagram)

Polo Ralph Lauren is all set to open its first flagship store in India in New Delhi’s luxury mall, DLF Emporio. The store will feature not only menswear and womenswear line by the iconic American brand, but also the latest spring/summer 2019 collection showcased at New York Fashion Week.

Recently, Ralph Lauren celebrated his 50th anniversary with a show in New York that was attended by many Hollywood bigwigs, like Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway. Even Priyanka Chopra was present, clad in a crystal embellished gown from the designer’s collection. Giving her company was Nick Jonas, looking dapper in a pristine white suit with a black bow tie.

We don’t know about anyone else, but Chopra seems to be a big fan of the designer. Earlier this year at the Met Gala, the actor turned heads in a dramatic Ralph Lauren outfit. According to Ralph Lauren’s Instagram page, the hood of her gown was crafted completely by hand using Swarovski crystals, “meticulous beadwork, and over 250 hours of embroidery.”

We absolutely loved the theatrics.

Are you going to take inspiration from Chopra and head to the new store?

