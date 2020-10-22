‘India’s first’ khadi fabric footwear launched by Khadi and Village Industries Commission

A glimpse of khadi fabric footwear launched by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. (Source: ChairmanKvic/Twitter)

India’s first-ever khadi fabric footwear was launched recently by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in the presence of Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari.

While attending the launch ceremony via video conferencing, Gadkari congratulated Khadi artisans and was quoted as saying, “Their (artisans) efforts will definitely give a boost to the khadi industry and will also help in increasing local employment. For the first time in the country, khadi fabric shoes were launched through video conferencing. Our appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that khadi usage should increase.”

Hon’ble Minister MSME Shri @nitin_gadkari ji & Hon’ble Shri @pcsarangi ji launched India’s First Khadi Fabric Footwear, a historic step towards Local to Global.Exquisite fabric like Patola & Banarasi silk make these footwear unique. Shop online https://t.co/xnCr9MZjFW@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/c335DuDggr — Chairman KVIC (@ChairmanKvic) October 21, 2020

Each pair of khadi shoes is priced between Rs 1,100 and Rs 3,300, the minister informed. For now, 15 designs of female footwear and 10 designs of males have been introduced. The shoes can be purchased online through KVIC’s e-portal khadiindia.gov.in, which was also launched by Gadkari.

ALSO READ | Know your fabric: Why ‘freedom’ weave khadi is becoming a millennial pick

The footwear will feature exquisite Indian paintings including Madhubani. The initiative aims at promoting not just khadi fabric but also various traditional Indian art forms.

(With inputs from ANI)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd