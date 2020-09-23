Shraddha Kapoor looks ethereal in red lehenga from designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock

The collection has been inspired from the designer duo's love for the city of Jaipur. (Source: Falguni and Shane Peacock/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

India Couture Week 2020 is underway, and much like everything else, it has gone digital. Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock recently showcased their collection ‘Marry Me’ in Jaipur. Sharing images from their collection on Instagram, the designers revealed that they were inspired by the city of Jaipur. A bridal collection through and through — a first by the designers — red featured prominently in their creation. “For the first-time-ever, a couture collection has been dedicated to the brides, by foraying into the color red – a significant color for an Indian bride. The striking Lehengas are replete with motifs inspired from Jaipur’s architectural marvels, its heritage palaces, the traditional arches and adornments in the form of animal motifs, such as those of peacock, birds, butterflies, elephants and other floral and foliage embroidery forms,” they wrote.

Their show stopper was actor Shraddha Kapoor, who looked regal in an intricately embellished red lehenga. The look was completed with soft make-up, smokey eyes, and was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and maang tika.

