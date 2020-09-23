scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
FinCEN Files

Shraddha Kapoor looks ethereal in red lehenga from designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock

Shraddha Kapoor, who turned showstopper for the designer duo, stole the show in an intricately embellished red lehenga. Click to see pics

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 23, 2020 9:40:03 pm
The collection has been inspired from the designer duo's love for the city of Jaipur. (Source: Falguni and Shane Peacock/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

India Couture Week 2020 is underway, and much like everything else, it has gone digital. Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock recently showcased their collection ‘Marry Me’ in Jaipur. Sharing images from their collection on Instagram, the designers revealed that they were inspired by the city of Jaipur. A bridal collection through and through — a first by the designers — red featured prominently in their creation. “For the first-time-ever, a couture collection has been dedicated to the brides, by foraying into the color red – a significant color for an Indian bride. The striking Lehengas are replete with motifs inspired from Jaipur’s architectural marvels, its heritage palaces, the traditional arches and adornments in the form of animal motifs, such as those of peacock, birds, butterflies, elephants and other floral and foliage embroidery forms,” they wrote.

ALSO READ | Everyone is a front-row audience now, that’s the beauty of digital shows: Shantanu & Nikhil

Their show stopper was actor Shraddha Kapoor, who looked regal in an intricately embellished red lehenga. The look was completed with soft make-up, smokey eyes, and was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and maang tika.

View this post on Instagram

Here's a sneak peek into 'Spectacle Privé'. . 'Spectacle Privé' takes viewers backstage, giving private access, to witness the intrinsic effort put into every aspect of creation presented in each look. "We used this democratic, new platform to present our inspirations and to tell the stories of our design concepts and how couture comes to life for us. Join us on this journey, wherever in the world you are!” says Falguni Shane Peacock. . . You can watch the show live at 9:30pm today at @fdciofficial. Link – https://instagram.com/fdciofficial?igshid=1vn006mpp8f7u . In case you've missed the live show, do watch it on our Instagram page and our YouTube channel. . . Hair & Make-up – @danielcbauer & @danielbaueracademy Jewellery partner – @archanaaggarwalofficial Location partner – @stregismumbai Celebrations partner – @greygoose Carpets – @cocoonfinerugs . . . . #falgunishanepeacockindia #falgunishanepeacock #thepeacockmagazine #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock #fsp #icw2020 #decodingcouture #greygooselife #livevictoriously

A post shared by Falguni Shane Peacock India (@falgunishanepeacockindia) on

View this post on Instagram

'Spectacle Privé' takes viewers backstage, giving private access, to witness the intrinsic effort put into every aspect presented in each look. "We used this democratic, new platform to present our inspirations and to tell the stories of our design concepts and how couture comes to life for us. Join us on this journey, wherever in the world you are!” says Falguni Shane Peacock. . . Our showstopper Shraddha Kapoor @shraddhakapoor looks divine in a bridal red Lehenga for our first-ever digital fashion show. . . Hair & Make-up – @danielcbauer & @danielbaueracademy Jewellery partner – @archanaaggarwalofficial Location partner – @stregismumbai Celebrations partner – @greygoose Carpets – @cocoonfinerugs @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock . . Special thanks to – @shaleenanathani @aasthasharma @mohitrai @tanghavri . . . . #falgunishanepeacockindia #falgunishanepeacock #thepeacockmagazine #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock #fsp #icw2020 #decodingcouture #greygooselife #livevictoriously

A post shared by Falguni Shane Peacock India (@falgunishanepeacockindia) on

What do you think about their look?

