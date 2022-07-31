scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

India Couture Week 2022: Amit Aggarwal’s collection at FDCI a blend of inclusivity and diversity

By embracing the changing forms -- and the fluidity between the past, present, and future -- the brand celebrated its decade-long journey

By: Lifestyle Desk |
July 31, 2022 4:16:22 pm
Amit Aggarwal, India Couture Week 2022Amit Aggarwal's collection was an amalgamation of the new age materials and traditional structures (Source: PR handout)

Nearing the end of the FDCI India Couture Week 2022, the fashion bar has been raised. After head-turning showcases by Varun Bahl, Anju Modi, and Tarun Tahiliani, designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, and Falguni Shane Peacock, Amit Aggarwal made a statement with his silhouettes.

He created magic with his couture collection Pedesis, as he showcased “a refreshing bookend to our part-miraculous, part-fantastical journey of a decade.” From armour-like structures to draped fluid forms, the designer’s collection was an uncanny mix of archaic and the new.

The collection was an “ode to the fact that we are at an interesting bend in time where the digital space accommodates those whimsical aspects to ourselves not accessible in the physical world”, the collection note read.

Representing a glitch in time, the designer showcased the two ends of the spectrum — “echo of the first human and the inception of the future — overlaid on the fine-grained realities of the present.” 

He celebrated diversity and inclusivity by embracing the changing forms, and the fluidity between the past, present, and future, as the brand completed its decade-long journey. 

 

A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial) 

Amit Aggarwal took to Instagram to share that for him, Pedesis Couture 2022 is a celebration of the process of creating different forms- “those glitches you don’t see, the endless iterations before a single form takes shape, the exhausting debates that make it all worth it in the end”.

Among popular names, Sushant Divgikr and Sakshi Sindwani walked the ramp for the designer. Sakshi donned a beautiful sleeveless black gown, embellished with a silver and black thread shield in the front with metallic copper hoops. The look was teamed with white eyebrows, shimmery eyeshadow, perfectly contoured face and glossy lip shade.

India Cotoure Week 2022 The popular influencer walked the ramp in a black ensemble (Source: PR handout)

Sushant Divgikr, a popular drag queen, wore a white ensemble with wide-leg pants. The elaborate grey folds all around the sleeves of the outfit were symbolic of the fluidity of time. The pulled-back hairdo with thick black eyebrows paired with a glossy make up look completed the outfit.

Amit Aggarwal, India Couture Week 2022 Sushant Divgikr wore a white ensemble with wide-leg pants (Source: PR handout )

Talking of his source of inspiration, the designer said on Instagram, “The inspiration that I will ever seek in my entire life comes from the smallest smile or that soulful expression of someone sitting right next to me.”

He also said brands are measured by the amount of love they get from the people, and with the amount of “blood, sweat, tears, patience, creativity, and integrity” put in its making.

The designer had earlier given a sneak-peek of the extensive process involved in building the couture collection. ”It’s been ten years of the brand but the adrenaline rush before showing a collection is still real. A lot of variables must align to get even a single garment right,” he said in the caption.

 

A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial) 

Here are some of the other exquisite designs by Amit Aggarwal.

India Couture week 2022 A model poses in a grey shade ensemble with frills over the sleeves and fluid like pattern on the blouse (Source: PR handout) India Couture Week 2022 A model walks the ramp in a red ensemble with a ring structure at the back (Source: PR handout) A model in white blouse and grey coloured sari made out of a new age material, with a silver ring structure at the back of the outfit (Source: PR handout)

