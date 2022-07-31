India Couture Week 2022: Amit Aggarwal’s collection at FDCI a blend of inclusivity and diversity

July 31, 2022 4:16:22 pm
Nearing the end of the FDCI India Couture Week 2022, the fashion bar has been raised. After head-turning showcases by Varun Bahl, Anju Modi, and Tarun Tahiliani, designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, and Falguni Shane Peacock, Amit Aggarwal made a statement with his silhouettes.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
He created magic with his couture collection Pedesis, as he showcased “a refreshing bookend to our part-miraculous, part-fantastical journey of a decade.” From armour-like structures to draped fluid forms, the designer’s collection was an uncanny mix of archaic and the new.
The collection was an “ode to the fact that we are at an interesting bend in time where the digital space accommodates those whimsical aspects to ourselves not accessible in the physical world”, the collection note read.
Representing a glitch in time, the designer showcased the two ends of the spectrum — “echo of the first human and the inception of the future — overlaid on the fine-grained realities of the present.”
He celebrated diversity and inclusivity by embracing the changing forms, and the fluidity between the past, present, and future, as the brand completed its decade-long journey.
View this post on Instagram
Amit Aggarwal took to Instagram to share that for him, Pedesis Couture 2022 is a celebration of the process of creating different forms- “those glitches you don’t see, the endless iterations before a single form takes shape, the exhausting debates that make it all worth it in the end”.
Among popular names, Sushant Divgikr and Sakshi Sindwani walked the ramp for the designer. Sakshi donned a beautiful sleeveless black gown, embellished with a silver and black thread shield in the front with metallic copper hoops. The look was teamed with white eyebrows, shimmery eyeshadow, perfectly contoured face and glossy lip shade.
Sushant Divgikr, a popular drag queen, wore a white ensemble with wide-leg pants. The elaborate grey folds all around the sleeves of the outfit were symbolic of the fluidity of time. The pulled-back hairdo with thick black eyebrows paired with a glossy make up look completed the outfit.
Talking of his source of inspiration, the designer said on Instagram, “The inspiration that I will ever seek in my entire life comes from the smallest smile or that soulful expression of someone sitting right next to me.”
He also said brands are measured by the amount of love they get from the people, and with the amount of “blood, sweat, tears, patience, creativity, and integrity” put in its making.
The designer had earlier given a sneak-peek of the extensive process involved in building the couture collection. ”It’s been ten years of the brand but the adrenaline rush before showing a collection is still real. A lot of variables must align to get even a single garment right,” he said in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Here are some of the other exquisite designs by Amit Aggarwal.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others share adorable wishes
Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s youthful star shines bright in pain-ridden gold medal feat at CWG 2022
‘Piecemeal move, one-man army’: Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in seven deaths
DSSSB, SSC, Railway recruitment and more: Top government jobs to apply this week
Mundka fire: Forensic experts find more DNA profiles than 27 identified victims
TET to be made mandatory for recruitment of teachers in UP madrassas
Activist on mission to cut Gordian knot of superstition by ridding women of their matted hair and stigma
Bear Grylls says he is looking forward to take a female icon on adventure: ‘Would love to hear Priyanka Chopra’s story’
Five books that saved me as a parent
Mumbai Greens: Bharat Van Udyan in Marol was transformed from an abandoned quarry to a thriving public park
Unsustainable urbanisation influenced spread of coronavirus and its variants globally: Study