India Couture Week 2021: Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous as she turns muse for Kunal Rawal

Updated: August 30, 2021 3:01:03 pm
Sonam Kapoor is the ultimate fashion diva of Bollywood, and she never fails to take her style game a notch higher with every appearance. Recently, she left everyone stunned as she turned muse for designer Kunal Rawal at the second digital edition of India Couture Week.
The Veere di Wedding actor looked ethereal as she presented the designer’s ‘Vision Quest’ collection in a champagne, beige and ivory embroidered bandhgala teamed with a textured champagne kurta and ivory split dhoti pants.
Conceptualised and styled by Rhea Kapoor, the look was accessorised with a statement gold neckpiece, earrings and rings from Amrapali Jewels. The look was amped up with shimmery eyeshadow, well-defined brows, bronzed cheeks, nude lip colour and lots of mascara.
A sassy hairdo, that perfectly captured the designer’s vision of a collection “that was a collective reminder to wear your vulnerabilities proudly and enjoy it with a full heart”, added the finishing touches.
We love how the look was a fresh take on contemporary silhouettes and intricately detailed embroideries. It was shot in Ballard Estate in Mumbai, capturing the old-world charm and the ever-evolving spirit of the city.
Sharing the look, the actor wrote, “For @kunalrawalofficial , for the love of Bombay.” Check out her post.
View this post on Instagram
What do you think about Sonam Kapoor’s look?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-