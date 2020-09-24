ICW 2020: Janhvi Kapoor turns into royal bride as showstopper for Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor wearing a gorgeous lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, for India Couture Week 2020. (Source: janhvikapoor/Instagram)

The first-ever digital India Couture Week 2020 came to a close with ace designer Manish Malhotra’s fashion film. And the cynosure of all eyes was actor Janhvi Kapoor, who looked like a royal bride in the ace designer’s creation.

The Gunjan Saxena actor looked ethereal in an intricately embroidered mint green and gold lehenga and an embellished blouse with a plunging neckline, paired with a net dupatta with embroidered border.

What added to the appeal was her magnificent jewellery in gold and emerald by Manish Malhotra comprising gorgeous heavy neckpieces, maangtika, earrings with hair extensions, bracelet and rings.

The actor’s look was completed with hair tied in a bun, kohled eyes and dark lip shade. Her hair and makeup were done by Anu Kaushik.

Read| Shraddha Kapoor looks ethereal in red lehenga from designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock

Janhvi appeared as a showstopper for Malhotra’s ICW film. Titled Ruhaaniyat- A celebration called life, the couture film, as the designer mentioned, was meant as a “tribute to our diverse heritage and soulful artistry of the Indian craftsmen,” by depicting the “nazakat of Awadh and the vibrance of Punjab”.

“It’s a completely new experience to showcase my collection on a digital medium. There will not be the essential madness of runways but I guess, it will be a new learning. The collection explores masterful embroideries from Rajasthan, Ahmedabad, Kutch that are re-interpreted in my signature aesthetic and style, so expect that glamour and celebration in it,” Malhotra was earlier quoted as saying.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd