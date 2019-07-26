India Couture Week 2019: Malaika Arora looks regal as she walks the ramp for designer Sulakshana Monga

After Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kriti Sanon walked the ramp for various designers, Malaika Arora turned showstopper for designer Sulakshana Monga at the ongoing India Couture Week 2019. The designer is known for infusing antiquity with modernism and her 2019 Varanasi collection was a reflection of that. It was extravagant but not without caring for the details.

Donning a creation from her latest collection, Arora was seen in an intricately-embellished lehenga set in shades of green and yellow that was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta. Letting the outfit do all the talking, the look was completed with a messy bun and accessorised with emerald earrings and a matching neckpiece.

Speaking on the collection, the designer said, “The collection brings out Indian heritage and culture through colours. We have used seven colours in the collection. Embroidery techniques have been contemporised and we have used nakshi, dabka, sequins, Swarovski crystals, ghungroos, feathers, raffia and lace to make our garments look exclusive and extravagant.”

Earlier, Hydari had turned showstopper for designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi and looked absolutely lovely in a blush pink off-shoulder top with dramatic sleeves. This was teamed with a floor-length gold sequin lehenga. The look was rounded out with hair neatly parted at the centre and accessorised with a statement diamond neckpiece and a ring.

