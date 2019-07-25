Toggle Menu
India Couture Week 2019: Aditi Rao Hydari walks the ramp for designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi

Aditi Rao Hydari turned showstopper for the designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi and looked stunning as she sashayed down the ramp. The actor was seen wearing a blush pink off-shoulder top with dramatic sleeves.

The collection was titled Mosaiq. (Source: APH Images)

Designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi made their debut at FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) on Wednesday, where they showcased their collection titled ‘Mosaiq’. In an interview with Grazia, the designers revealed that they have been working on the collection for eight months.

In the same interview, they spoke at length about their collection and how it has been inspired from ‘Mosaic’, “an art form made by assembling small pieces of glass, ceramic or other materials and is often used as a decorative technique in architecture.” This art form, the designers shared, that originated thousands of years ago bloomed during the 6th-15th century AD and was used to decorate ceilings and walls during the Byzantine empire.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari turned showstopper for the designer duo and looked absolutely stunning as she sashayed down the ramp. The actor was seen wearing a blush pink off-shoulder top with dramatic sleeves, which was teamed with a floor-length gold sequin lehenga. The look was rounded out with hair neatly parted at the centre and a statement diamond neckpiece and a ring.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked lovely. (Source: APH Images)
The show marked the debut of designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi at the FDCI India Couture Week. (Source: APH Images)

Prior to this, Kiara Advani had walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal and looked gorgeous in a shimmery red lehenga set which was symbolic of the human and plant anatomy that the designer opted for in his new collection titled Lumen.

Kiara Advani looked like a bride in a red hot lehenga. (Source: APH Images)

The one-of-a-kind piece inspired by natural forms and foliage, comprised of a lehenga with sculpted Edwardian bustles, and a plunging neckline blouse. Notably, the lehenga is the first signature bridal piece from Aggarwal.

What do you think of the collection?

