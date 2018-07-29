India Couture Week 2018: Yami Gautam looks ravishing in this delicate Reynu Taandon lehenga

Yami Gautam walked the ramp for designer Reynu Taandon on Day 4 of the India Couture Week 2018. The Kaabil actor looked absolutely ravishing in a delightfully dainty lehenga set from the designer’s latest collection.
For her walk down the ramp, Gautam was draped in a pale gold voluminous tulle skirt, accentuated by neon pink and white embroidered patterns. With an embellished blouse bringing in the glamour, complemented by a chic crop of hair, the actor enchanted the onlookers.
The actor’s look was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings, a prominent kada and a cocktail ring. She rounded out her look with nude make-up, winged eyeliner and neutral lips.
Rightly named, ‘Once upon a dream’, the courtier’s collection took over three months to be drafted and is an exquisite take on bridal fashion. Keeping the functionality, ease and light-weighted fabrics that the modern day bride desires, Taandon made generous use of chanderi in a unique way, specially crafted for the younger brides. Liberal use of nets and lace added a delicate touch to her pieces, making them attractive.
Earlier, we had seen Kiara Advani walk the ramp for designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika, looking stunning in a seafoam green lehenga. With sheer sleeves and subtle shades, the actor’s piece stood out and we like how she accessorised with a statement choker.
What do you think of the actor’s look? Let us know in the comments section below.
