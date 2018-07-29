India Couture Week 2018: Yami Gautam looks ravishing in this delicate Reynu Taandon lehenga

Yami Gautam turns showstopper for designer Reynu Taandon. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Yami Gautam turns showstopper for designer Reynu Taandon. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Yami Gautam walked the ramp for designer Reynu Taandon on Day 4 of the India Couture Week 2018. The Kaabil actor looked absolutely ravishing in a delightfully dainty lehenga set from the designer’s latest collection.

For her walk down the ramp, Gautam was draped in a pale gold voluminous tulle skirt, accentuated by neon pink and white embroidered patterns. With an embellished blouse bringing in the glamour, complemented by a chic crop of hair, the actor enchanted the onlookers.

Yami Gautam walks the ramp for Reynu Taandon. (Source: APH Images) Yami Gautam walks the ramp for Reynu Taandon. (Source: APH Images)

Yami Gautam walks the ramp in a pale gold tulle lehenga. (Source: APH Images) Yami Gautam walks the ramp in a pale gold tulle lehenga. (Source: APH Images)

Yami Gautam at the India Couture Week 2018. (Source: APH Images) Yami Gautam at the India Couture Week 2018. (Source: APH Images)

The actor’s look was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings, a prominent kada and a cocktail ring. She rounded out her look with nude make-up, winged eyeliner and neutral lips.

Yami Gautam looked beautiful as the showstopper. (Source: APH Images) Yami Gautam looked beautiful as the showstopper. (Source: APH Images)

Rightly named, ‘Once upon a dream’, the courtier’s collection took over three months to be drafted and is an exquisite take on bridal fashion. Keeping the functionality, ease and light-weighted fabrics that the modern day bride desires, Taandon made generous use of chanderi in a unique way, specially crafted for the younger brides. Liberal use of nets and lace added a delicate touch to her pieces, making them attractive.

ALSO READ | India Couture Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan is pure gold in Falguni & Shane Peacock

Earlier, we had seen Kiara Advani walk the ramp for designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika, looking stunning in a seafoam green lehenga. With sheer sleeves and subtle shades, the actor’s piece stood out and we like how she accessorised with a statement choker.

(Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express) (Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express)

(Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express) (Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express)

What do you think of the actor’s look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd