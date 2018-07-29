Follow Us:
India Couture Week 2018: Yami Gautam looks ravishing in this delicate Reynu Taandon lehenga

For her walk down the ramp, Yami Gautam was draped in a pale gold voluminous tulle skirt, accentuated by neon pink and white embroidered patterns. Check out the pictures of the actor here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2018 5:26:13 pm
Yami Gautam, Yami Gautam latest photos, Yami Gautam India Couture Week 2018, Yami Gautam Reynu Taandon, Yami Gautam bridal lehenga, indian express, indian express news Yami Gautam turns showstopper for designer Reynu Taandon. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Yami Gautam walked the ramp for designer Reynu Taandon on Day 4 of the India Couture Week 2018. The Kaabil actor looked absolutely ravishing in a delightfully dainty lehenga set from the designer’s latest collection.

For her walk down the ramp, Gautam was draped in a pale gold voluminous tulle skirt, accentuated by neon pink and white embroidered patterns. With an embellished blouse bringing in the glamour, complemented by a chic crop of hair, the actor enchanted the onlookers.

Yami Gautam, Yami Gautam latest photos, Yami Gautam India Couture Week 2018, Yami Gautam Reynu Taandon, Yami Gautam bridal lehenga, indian express, indian express news Yami Gautam walks the ramp for Reynu Taandon. (Source: APH Images)

 

Yami Gautam, Yami Gautam latest photos, Yami Gautam India Couture Week 2018, Yami Gautam Reynu Taandon, Yami Gautam bridal lehenga, indian express, indian express news Yami Gautam walks the ramp in a pale gold tulle lehenga. (Source: APH Images)

 

Yami Gautam, Yami Gautam latest photos, Yami Gautam India Couture Week 2018, Yami Gautam Reynu Taandon, Yami Gautam bridal lehenga, indian express, indian express news Yami Gautam at the India Couture Week 2018. (Source: APH Images)

The actor’s look was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings, a prominent kada and a cocktail ring. She rounded out her look with nude make-up, winged eyeliner and neutral lips.

Yami Gautam, Yami Gautam latest photos, Yami Gautam India Couture Week 2018, Yami Gautam Reynu Taandon, Yami Gautam bridal lehenga, indian express, indian express news Yami Gautam looked beautiful as the showstopper. (Source: APH Images)

Rightly named, ‘Once upon a dream’, the courtier’s collection took over three months to be drafted and is an exquisite take on bridal fashion. Keeping the functionality, ease and light-weighted fabrics that the modern day bride desires, Taandon made generous use of chanderi in a unique way, specially crafted for the younger brides. Liberal use of nets and lace added a delicate touch to her pieces, making them attractive.

Earlier, we had seen Kiara Advani walk the ramp for designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika, looking stunning in a seafoam green lehenga. With sheer sleeves and subtle shades, the actor’s piece stood out and we like how she accessorised with a statement choker.

(Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express)

 

(Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express)

What do you think of the actor’s look? Let us know in the comments section below.

