India Couture Week 2018: Shilpa Shetty is no less than a Greek goddess in this futuristic Amit Aggarwal sari

Shilpa Shetty looks exquisite in a crystal-embedded Amit Aggarwal number at the ICW 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Sristi Keshri) Shilpa Shetty looks exquisite in a crystal-embedded Amit Aggarwal number at the ICW 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Sristi Keshri)

Shilpa Shetty, who walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal on Day 3 of the India Couture Week 2018, dazzled in a plum-hued metallic sari. The crystal-embedded attire was styled to look like a gown featuring a slit on one side. But it was teamed with a matching halter-neck blouse that gave it the appearance of a sari-blouse combo. The ensemble looked extremely futuristic and the geometrically patterned embellishments added an interesting element to it.

Aggarwal’s collection titled ‘Crystalis’ featured various complex patterns, textiles and embroideries and Shetty’s outfit was no different. The structured corded sari with intricate hand embellishments featured the designer’s signature polymer detail. Her accessories and make-up too went hand-in-hand with the ensemble. A studded ear-cuff on one ear from Outhouse Jewellery teamed with multiple metallic rings and a gelled hairdo pulled towards the back rounded off her look. Matching her make-up with the sari colour, she went for a plum eye shadow and glossy lips.

Shilpa Shetty dazzles in Amit Aggarwal’s structured corded sari at the ICW 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Sristi Keshri) Shilpa Shetty dazzles in Amit Aggarwal’s structured corded sari at the ICW 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Sristi Keshri)

Shilpa Shetty poses with fashion designer Amit Aggarwal at the ICW 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Sristi Keshri) Shilpa Shetty poses with fashion designer Amit Aggarwal at the ICW 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Sristi Keshri)

In an Instagram post, Amit Aggarwal explained, “This collection caters to the modern futuristic bride who understands that her wedding day is the beginning of a new chapter and is bold enough to dress with her intelligence and own set of opinions. We bring about a certain lightness and craftsmanship in a unique way to the pieces where the brides feel one of a kind.”

Shilpa Shetty wore a plum-hued Amit Aggarwal ensemble at the ICW 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Sristi Keshri) Shilpa Shetty wore a plum-hued Amit Aggarwal ensemble at the ICW 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Sristi Keshri)

“In line with this vision, our Couture 2018 collection has been inspired by two wondrous natural phenomena, the formation of crystals at a molecular level and the enveloping of the metallic chrysalis around a butterfly cocoon,” Aggarwal said in a statement.

We think the collection is perfect for the new-age bride. What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

