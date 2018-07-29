India Couture Week 2018: Kiara Advani looks like a modern-day bride as she walks for Shyamal and Bhumika

Kiara Advani who was the showstopper, looked stunning in a seafoam green lehenga. (Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express) Kiara Advani who was the showstopper, looked stunning in a seafoam green lehenga. (Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express)

Lust Stories actor Kiara Advani recently walked the ramp for designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika on day four of India Couture Week 2018 and looked gorgeous. The designer duo’s latest collection Muse of Mirrors had models sashaying down the ramp, offering varied and refreshing takes on wedding lehengas. Advani, who was the showstopper, looked stunning in a seafoam green lehenga.

Departing from the general embellished designs of wedding lehengas, the one wore by Advani stood out owing to the modern twist the designer gave to the attire. We love the sheer sleeves, the intricate floral patterns and the plunging neckline of the choli and think the contrast worked really well. The ensemble was teamed up with a statement neckpiece, while the hands and the ears were kept bare.

Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in this seafoam green lehenga. (Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express) Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in this seafoam green lehenga. (Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express)

Advani looked like a vision and was the quintessential modern-day bride.

Kiara Advani looked like the quintessential modern-day bride. (Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express) Kiara Advani looked like the quintessential modern-day bride. (Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express)

(Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express) (Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express)

Shilpa Shetty had walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal on Day 3 of the India Couture Week 2018. Donning a plum-hued metallic sari, the actor looked like a goddess and it was difficult to keep one’s eyes away from her. The futuristic sari was styled in a way that it looked like a gown with a slit on one side. The ensemble was teamed with a matching halter-neck blouse. We loved the geometrically patterned embellishments and the elan with which the actor pulled off the attire.

What do you think of Advani’s look? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd