India Couture Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan is pure gold in Falguni & Shane Peacock

After Kangana Ranaut and Aditi Rao Hydari enthralled us as showstoppers at India Couture Week 2018 on the opening day, Kareena Kapoor Khan made hearts skip a beat as she walked the runway for Falguni and Shane Peacock. Wearing a gold embellished lehenga by the designer duo, Khan actually left us spellbound. The plunging neckline outfit was teamed with a semi-sheer dupatta that had the duo’s signature feather twist incorporated in it.

Keeping in mind how shimmery the lehenga is, it was a clever choice to keep her accessories minimal as Khan combined her outfit with just a pair of statement earrings from Prakshi Fine Jewellery. Matching gold eyeshade with a dewy palette and side-swept soft curls rounded off her look.

For their debut show at ICW’18, Falguni and Shane Peacock took inspiration from Junagarh Palace – Rajasthan’s cultural jewel. The collection titled ‘Amour De Junagarh’ has been particularly made for the modern bride. According to a press release, “Falguni Shane Peacock’s new collection features a medley between the queen of the French capital and the grand palace of Junagarh.”

Each detail in the collection translated a visionary saga of love. “From transcribing the innumerable structures of the architectural gem on ensembles to varnishing them with ethereal stones, feathers and crystals, it reflected the true essence of the 13th-century wonder”.

From feather and Swarovski encrusted gowns to bejeweled dresses, dramatic regal lehengas and frail saree gowns, the collection was vast. The colour palette included Persian violet, medieval blue, tinsel gold, plum purple, desert dust, pearled ivory, honey peach, lavender fog and burgundy. Take a look at the collection:

