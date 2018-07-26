India Couture Week 2018: Aditi Rao Hydari will leave you spellbound in this Tarun Tahiliani lehenga

Aditi Rao Hydari’s peach outfit by Tarun Tahiliani is a beautiful mix of traditional and contemporary fashion. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Aditi Rao Hydari’s peach outfit by Tarun Tahiliani is a beautiful mix of traditional and contemporary fashion. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

India Couture Week 2018 started on a glamorous note on July 25 with ace designer Tarun Tahiliani showcasing his collection ‘Elysium’. Aditi Rao Hydari, who walked the ramp as his showstopper looked exquisite in a peach lehenga teamed with heavy gold jewellery.

Tahiliani’s collection celebrates the modern Indian bride, who has an individual style of her own and it has all the elements of luxury incorporated in it along with a touch of contemporary fashion. Hydari too symbolised the same in the heavily embellished, off-shoulder lehenga featuring a semi-sheer, cape-styled dupatta with a long train. Her outfit further had floral embroidery all over it with fringes on the hemline. The traditional style choker from Shri Paramani’s Heritage collection complemented her ensemble.

Aditi Rao Hydari looks gorgeous at India Couture Week 2018. (Source: APH Images) Aditi Rao Hydari looks gorgeous at India Couture Week 2018. (Source: APH Images)

About his collection ‘Elysium’, the designer mentioned in an Instagram post: “Every couture ensemble is studied and detailed for months. It is here in fittings that the final touches are added and the garment is lifted to a bespoke labour of love. Behind every ninety minutes on the ramp is months of persistent hard work. The creative process comes to life tomorrow at India Couture Week”.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a peach Tarun Tahiliani lehenga at India Couture Week 2018. (Source: APH Images) Aditi Rao Hydari in a peach Tarun Tahiliani lehenga at India Couture Week 2018. (Source: APH Images)

Aditi Rao Hydari along with Tarun Tahiliani at India Couture Week 2018. (Source: APH Images) Aditi Rao Hydari along with Tarun Tahiliani at India Couture Week 2018. (Source: APH Images)

Sharing his thoughts on the actor walking the ramp for him, Tahiliani wrote in an Instagram post, “I couldn’t be more excited to see Aditi in our couture. In Elysium is a celebration of modern Indian goddess and the ethereal lightness of being, and she walked the part with allure and panache. Her effortless poise and individualistic style make her the quintessential Tarun Tahiliani muse – a woman who knows herself and who looks like herself, and who is not weighed down with the burden of projection.”

Aditi Rao Hydari in an embellished Tarun Tahiliani number at India Couture Week 2018. (Source: APH Images) Aditi Rao Hydari in an embellished Tarun Tahiliani number at India Couture Week 2018. (Source: APH Images)

For the make-up, Hydari went for a dewy palette with light smokey eyes but it was her hairdo that caught our attention. A low bun accessorised with a metallic floral clip and the dupatta tied to her hair gave it an interesting touch.

Overall, we think she looked like a sophisticated bride. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

