Independence Day: PM Modi opts for a saffron turban; all the times he chose unique headgears

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the audience during the 75th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi, Sunday, August 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

As India celebrates 75th Independence Day today, PM Modi was seen partaking in the celebrations at Red Fort. For the event, he was seen in a traditional kurta and a churidar which was teamed with a blue colour jacket. Known for his unique headgears on such occasions, he opted for a saffron and cream turban which included a long tail. He further paired the jacket with a white scarf and used it as a mask to cover his face in light of the pandemic.