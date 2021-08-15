Independence Day: PM Modi opts for a saffron turban; all the times he chose unique headgears

Updated: August 15, 2021 4:04:31 pm
As India celebrates 75th Independence Day today, PM Modi was seen partaking in the celebrations at Red Fort. For the event, he was seen in a traditional kurta and a churidar which was teamed with a blue colour jacket. Known for his unique headgears on such occasions, he opted for a saffron and cream turban which included a long tail. He further paired the jacket with a white scarf and used it as a mask to cover his face in light of the pandemic.
Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his address to the nation on the 75th Independence Day at Red Fort pic.twitter.com/J7yX7x8Dvt
In the past too, the Prime Minister always made a statement with the choice of his headgears. Last year, he donned a multi-coloured turban as he was spotted giving his sixth Independence Day speech. In 2014, he was seen bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban. The next year, he opted for a turban which had multi-coloured criss-cross lines. In 2016, he was seen in a tie and dye turban. Check out the images.
