Sunday, August 15, 2021
Independence Day: PM Modi opts for a saffron turban; all the times he chose unique headgears

Known for his unique headgears on such occasions, he opted for a saffron and cream turban which included a long tail. He further paired the jacket with a white scarf and used it as a mask to cover his face in light of the pandemic.

Updated: August 15, 2021 4:04:31 pm
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the audience during the 75th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi, Sunday, August 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

As India celebrates 75th Independence Day today, PM Modi was seen partaking in the celebrations at Red Fort. For the event, he was seen in a traditional kurta and a churidar which was teamed with a blue colour jacket. Known for his unique headgears on such occasions, he opted for a saffron and cream turban which included a long tail. He further paired the jacket with a white scarf and used it as a mask to cover his face in light of the pandemic.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the audience during the 75th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi, Sunday, August 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inspecting the guard of honour at the historic Red Fort, during the 75th Independence Day function, in New Delhi, Sunday, August 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

 

In the past too, the Prime Minister always made a statement with the choice of his headgears.  Last year, he donned a multi-coloured turban as he was spotted giving his sixth Independence Day speech.  In 2014, he was seen bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban. The next year, he opted for a turban which had multi-coloured criss-cross lines. In 2016, he was seen in a tie and dye turban. Check out the images.

pm narendra modi, turban fashion, independence day PM Modi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. (Source: Reuters) Narendra Modi addressing the people at Red Fort, in Delhi on August 15, 2017. Narendra Modi carried foward the tradition of wearing turbans at Independence Day. (Source: File Photo) Narendra Modi addressing people at Red Fort. (Source: File Photo) Narendra Modi gave his first speech as Prime Minister in 2014. (Source: File Photo)

