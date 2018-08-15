Patriotic tattoos to get in honour of Independence Day 2018

Independence Day 2018: Patriotic tattoos to get on the special day. (Source: Body Canvas) Independence Day 2018: Patriotic tattoos to get on the special day. (Source: Body Canvas)

As we near the 72nd Independence Day, preparations are in full swing to celebrate the historic day with great pomp and honour. From tricolour recipes, gorgeous drapes and patriotic songs, people find various ways to show their love and pride for the nation.

If you are a patriot and also love getting inked, then getting tattoos centred around Independence Day can be a cool way to channel your inner patriotism. Here are some designs for inspiration.

Country outline

If you’d rather keep it simple, then country outline can be an interesting choice.

Historical wonders of India

Nothing says ‘Proud’ louder than the rich heritage of the country, and flaunting it on the arms can be a cool choice. From Qutub Minar to Taj Mahal, there are a variety of options to choose from.

Unity in diversity

The rich diversity of India is what sets it apart. What better way to spread the message of peace and unity than by inking it on your back?

The National Emblem

If you are a fan of the details and love intricate designs and patterns, the national emblem of India would look absolutely glorious for an arm sleeve.

A compass

A compass is a symbol of exploring and denotes how much as a nation we still have to grow and explore together.

National Heroes

Inking your idol on your body can serve as a constant reminder of the ideals and principles you follow.

So, what are you getting this Independence Day? Let us know in the comments section below.

