Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Patriotic tattoos to get in honour of Independence Day 2018

If you are a patriot and also love getting inked, then getting tattoos centred around Independence Day can be a cool way to channel your inner patriotism. Here are some designs for inspiration.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 15, 2018 10:46:08 am
Independence Day 2018, 72nd Independence Day 2018, Independence Day tattoos, Independence Day designs, Independence Day painted tattoos, Independence Day tattoo designs, patriotic tattoos, indian express, indian express news Independence Day 2018: Patriotic tattoos to get on the special day. (Source: Body Canvas)
Related News

As we near the 72nd Independence Day, preparations are in full swing to celebrate the historic day with great pomp and honour. From tricolour recipes, gorgeous drapes and patriotic songs, people find various ways to show their love and pride for the nation.

If you are a patriot and also love getting inked, then getting tattoos centred around Independence Day can be a cool way to channel your inner patriotism. Here are some designs for inspiration.

Country outline

If you’d rather keep it simple, then country outline can be an interesting choice.

Independence Day 2018, 72nd Independence Day 2018, Independence Day tattoos, Independence Day designs, Independence Day painted tattoos, Independence Day tattoo designs, patriotic tattoos, indian express, indian express news (Source: Body Canvas)

Historical wonders of India

Nothing says ‘Proud’ louder than the rich heritage of the country, and flaunting it on the arms can be a cool choice. From Qutub Minar to Taj Mahal, there are a variety of options to choose from.

Independence Day 2018, 72nd Independence Day 2018, Independence Day tattoos, Independence Day designs, Independence Day painted tattoos, Independence Day tattoo designs, patriotic tattoos, indian express, indian express news (Source: Body Canvas)

Unity in diversity

The rich diversity of India is what sets it apart. What better way to spread the message of peace and unity than by inking it on your back?

Independence Day 2018, 72nd Independence Day 2018, Independence Day tattoos, Independence Day designs, Independence Day painted tattoos, Independence Day tattoo designs, patriotic tattoos, indian express, indian express news (Source: Body Canvas)

The National Emblem

If you are a fan of the details and love intricate designs and patterns, the national emblem of India would look absolutely glorious for an arm sleeve.

A compass

A compass is a symbol of exploring and denotes how much as a nation we still have to grow and explore together.

Independence Day 2018, 72nd Independence Day 2018, Independence Day tattoos, Independence Day designs, Independence Day painted tattoos, Independence Day tattoo designs, patriotic tattoos, indian express, indian express news (Source: Body Canvas)

National Heroes

Inking your idol on your body can serve as a constant reminder of the ideals and principles you follow. 

So, what are you getting this Independence Day? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Watch Now
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement