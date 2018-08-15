Independence Day 2018: Narendra Modi and his many turbans. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Independence Day 2018: Narendra Modi and his many turbans. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

On India’s 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the rampart of Red Fort, where he projected himself as an ‘impatient agent of change’. In the nearly 80-minute long speech, the politician vowed to end triple talaq, help vulnerable families, send out warnings to rapists and highlighted how the country made fast progress under his rule.

He also carried forth his tradition of wearing turbans on the occasion. This time Modi stepped out in a saffron headgear. To state the obvious, the saffron in the top band of the Indian flag signifies strength and courage and is also considered to be a favourite of the right-wing groups, as in Hinduism, it is associated with sacrifice and the quest for light and salvation. We are not sure if it was a happy coincidence or a deliberate attempt at using fashion as a political tool, but Modi made quite a statement.

Let’s take a look at the turbans he has worn for his Independence Day speeches in the last five years:

This year, Narendra Modi was spotted wearing a saffron colour turban.

Narendra Modi spoke about health policy as well as his aim to help vulnerable families. (Source: Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshini) Narendra Modi spoke about health policy as well as his aim to help vulnerable families. (Source: Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshini)

In 2017, Narendra Modi had chosen a red-yellow turban with off-white stripes.

Narendra Modi addressing the people at Red Fort, in Delhi on August 15, 2017. Narendra Modi addressing the people at Red Fort, in Delhi on August 15, 2017.

In 2016, carrying forth the tradition, Narendra stepped out wearing a red-pink-yellow turban.

Narendra Modi carried foward the tradition of wearing turbans at Independence Day. (Source: File Photo) Narendra Modi carried foward the tradition of wearing turbans at Independence Day. (Source: File Photo)

In 2015, Narendra Modi had worn a turban with red and green stripes with a long safa.

Narendra Modi addressing people at Red Fort. (Source: File Photo) Narendra Modi addressing people at Red Fort. (Source: File Photo)

In 2014, the year he was sworn in as the Prime Minister, Modi opted for an orange and green coloured Jodhpuri turban.

Narendra Modi gave his first speech as Prime Minister in 2014. (Source: File Photo) Narendra Modi gave his first speech as Prime Minister in 2014. (Source: File Photo)

Needless to say, the Prime Minister’s choice of turbans have been quite interesting.

