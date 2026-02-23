‘Incredible Aloo’: Alia Bhatt channels Marilyn Monroe’s glamour in custom silver gown at BAFTA 2026

Alia Bhatt arrived at the prestigious award show as a presenter for Best Film Not in the English Language (Image source: @aliabhatt/Instagram)

In her debut appearance at the BAFTA Awards 2026, Alia Bhatt made heads turn with her sartorial choice: a custom Gucci creation. This was Bhatt’s second big collaboration with the luxury brand after making waves in a custom-made sari at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Bhatt arrived at the prestigious award show as a presenter for the Best Film Not in the English Language category. She donned a silver sequinned Gucci gown with a high neckline and paired it with dangling earrings. What caught the eye was her white fur stole, which gave her silhouette an edge.

The actor wore her hair loose and chose a fresh, dewy makeup look. Featuring glossy pink lips, feathered brows, and soft pink eyeshadow, the timeless glam channelled Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Her look was styled by Hollywood celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray.