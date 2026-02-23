‘Incredible Aloo’: Alia Bhatt channels Marilyn Monroe’s glamour in custom silver gown at BAFTA 2026

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
In her debut appearance at the BAFTA Awards 2026, Alia Bhatt made heads turn with her sartorial choice: a custom Gucci creation. This was Bhatt’s second big collaboration with the luxury brand after making waves in a custom-made sari at the Cannes Film Festival last year.
Bhatt arrived at the prestigious award show as a presenter for the Best Film Not in the English Language category. She donned a silver sequinned Gucci gown with a high neckline and paired it with dangling earrings. What caught the eye was her white fur stole, which gave her silhouette an edge.
The actor wore her hair loose and chose a fresh, dewy makeup look. Featuring glossy pink lips, feathered brows, and soft pink eyeshadow, the timeless glam channelled Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Her look was styled by Hollywood celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray.
Sharing the photos on Instagram, British Vogue wrote: “For her debut #BAFTAs, Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt channelled Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe on the red carpet. Wearing custom silver Gucci and wrapped in a white stole, Bhatt ‘wanted to bring the glam’.”
Bhatt’s BAFTA look impressed millions of fans and industry friends, including Masaba Gupta, Shibani Dandekar, and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. While Kapoor dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments, Gupta wrote, “Incredible Aloo.”
During a red-carpet interaction with the media, Bhatt revealed her source of inspiration. “I say this all the time, but I think I came out of my mother’s womb on action. I feel most myself in front of the camera. Being in front of the camera is a blessing. I feel so grateful that I love my job so deeply. But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter (Raha),” the Jigra actor said.
ALIA BHATT’S BAFTA RED CARPET INTERVIEW pic.twitter.com/DFvMRakDyk
— hourly Alia (@AliaHourly) February 22, 2026
Later, Bhatt greeted the BAFTA audience with a ‘Namaskar’. “Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai. Don’t reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in English. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one we all speak fluently,” she said.
Alia bhatt presenting the award to film not in english language at Bafta’s – the winners are sentimental value pic.twitter.com/XBq6bLsCMI
— 🔮 (@lordofkong) February 22, 2026
Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were also part of the awards. Akhtar sported a classic black tuxedo, while Dandekar arrived in a golden satin gown. Other distinguished figures who graced the red carpet included Kate Hudson, Karen Gillan, Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, and Cillian Murphy, among others.
