‘#Inclusion’: Model with Down syndrome, pregnant woman, firefighter among those featured in Victoria’s Secret new campaign

Starting an important dialogue on inclusivity and diversity in fashion, Victoria’s Secret included 24-year-old model Sofia Jirau in one of its campaigns, making her the first person with Down syndrome to be featured.

According to a press statement, the Puerto Rican model is one of 17 diverse women to be promoting the ‘Love Cloud’ collection, which the lingerie company hopes will “reinforc(e) Victoria’s Secret‘s commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women”.

For the campaign, the brand has roped in both professional and non-professional models; it has big names like Hailey Bieber and Taylor Hill, and Adut Akech, a woman of colour. Besides, it features other people with different skin tones, body types and sizes, and also ages.

The campaign, which premiered on Valentine’s Day this year, also has Celilo Miles, an indigenous wildland firefighter seen wearing her helmet, along with Sylvia Buckler, an accessory designer and mother cradling her baby bump in the official campaign picture.

Valentina Sampaio, who is the brand’s first openly-transgender model, has also been featured.

People have been appreciating the campaign on social media, crediting the luxury brand for attempting to redefine ‘sexy’ which, for a long time now, has been associated with a certain body type, sexuality and skin colour, among other things.

“Well done to all the ladies and way to go Victoria’s Secret,” someone commented on Instagram.

“Y’all are doing it right with all this #inclusion. People are people no matter the different abilities! (Sic),” another person wrote.

“Thank you for the inclusion!!!! @sofiajirau is so beautiful!!” another comment read.

Jirau took to Instagram to share her feeling, writing that it was all a “dream come true” for her.

“One day I dreamt it, I worked at it and today it’s a dream come true. I can finally share my big secret. I am the first model with Down syndrome for Victoria (sic) Secret! Thank you to all of you who always supported my projects. Thank you Victoria’s Secret for seeing a model in me…and making me part of the inclusion campaign Love Cloud Collection. This is just the beginning!”

In the past one year, inclusion has become a key principle of the brand, which introduced a new lineup of ambassadors in June 2021, including model Adut Akech and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others.

What do you think of this campaign?

