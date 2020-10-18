In new portrait, Harry and Meghan remember Princess Diana

A recently-released black and white official new portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has a special element in it. The Duchess Meghan Markle appears to be wearing late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s famous Cartier watch, or so it seems.
Ahead of the couple’s appearance on a special episode of Time100 Talks, they were captured at their home in the US, by photographer Matt Sayles. While the Harry appears to be staring into the camera, Meghan has been clicked mid-giggle, her arm resting on her husband’s left leg. The couple appears relaxed.
What has caught everyone’s attention, however, is one of Meghan’s accessories — a watch. Besides her engagement ring, the wedding band, a bangle and a ring on the little finger of her right hand, the Duchess also wore — what many people think — a Cartier Tank Française watch previously owned by the late Princess Diana, The Independent reports.
The outlet also mentions that in the past, the former Suits actor had expressed her fondness for the Cartier watch. In fact, she had even bought one herself in 2012, when the show was renewed for its third season.
“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank Watch,” she had told Hello! magazine in 2015.
At that time, the Duchess said she had the watch engraved with the message ‘To M.M. From M.M’, suggesting that one day she had planned to give the timepiece to her daughter.
