‘In my shoes’: Mira Kapoor gives us a glimpse into her footwear wardrobe

When thoughtfully curated, a capsule footwear wardrobe simplifies dressing while expanding outfit possibilities.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 8, 2026 12:00 AM IST
Mira Kapoor shows us her footwear collectionMira Kapoor shows us her footwear collection. (Source: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)
Make us preferred source on Google

When it comes to fashion, Mira Kapoor likes to keep it chic yet functional. Statement pieces and classics compete for attention in her wardrobe, and her thoughtful choices elevate even the simplest looks. Her latest Instagram post, captioned “In my shoes,” gives us a peek into her shoe collection—from bold electric stilettoes to sparkly ballet flats, neutral block heels to slingback kitten pumps. The entrepreneur’s footwear staples are straight out of 90s fictional style icon Carrie Bradshaw’s mood board.

Inspired by Mira Kapoor, we reached out to an expert to learn how to build our own footwear collection that not only reflects our personality but also helps us put our best foot forward on all occasions.

Build your own capsule wardrobe

According to Kshama Pandit, fashion designer and founder of Label Kshama Pandit, a capsule footwear wardrobe is built on the same principles as a well-designed fashion collection — intention, versatility, and a deep understanding of lifestyle.

Before selecting styles, it is essential to assess how an individual moves through their day: professional commitments, social engagements, travel, and personal routines all influence footwear needs. The objective is to curate a small, purposeful selection of shoes that can transition effortlessly across multiple settings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

A well-rounded capsule footwear wardrobe typically consists of five to seven core styles:

  • Classic white or neutral sneakers form the backbone, offering comfort and modern appeal while pairing easily with denim, dresses, and tailored separates.
  • A polished flat, such as a loafer or ballet flat, adds understated sophistication and works well for long hours.
  • Ankle boots or block-heeled boots provide structure and year-round versatility, moving seamlessly from casual to elevated looks.
  • For dressier occasions, a refined mid-height heel delivers elegance without compromising on wearability.
  • Completing the foundation is a versatile sandal — either a minimalist strappy style or a well-crafted leather slide.

“From a design standpoint, neutral shades such as black, tan, beige, brown, and white create maximum styling flexibility. Introducing one subtle statement pair — featuring texture, muted colour, or gentle metallic detailing — can inject personality while remaining timeless,” said Pandit, adding that quality and craftsmanship are non-negotiable. A capsule wardrobe is not about minimal ownership, but mindful ownership. Premium materials, supportive construction, and durable soles ensure longevity, comfort, and consistent performance.

ALSO READ | Here are some of the season’s boldest footwear trends to elevate your wardrobe

When thoughtfully curated, a capsule footwear wardrobe simplifies dressing while expanding outfit possibilities. Each pair earns its place through adaptability, comfort, and enduring style — creating a collection that feels cohesive, effortless, and truly functional.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
From ‘girl math’ to ‘doomscrolling’, Rani Mukerji decodes Gen Z slang
rani mukerji tries gen z lingo
The ultimate caffeine trail: Six Indian cities every coffee lover must visit
coffee
Mini Mathur believes 'your body is in good shape' if you can do this mobility challenge easily
mini mathur throws mobility challenge
'Has risen nearly 30%': Why doctors are seeing more pancreatic cancer in their 30s and 40s
pancreatic cancer
Advertisement
PHOTOS
books
Surprising facts about Charles Dickens you might not know about
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA
Surya
T20 World Cup: Globetrotting Rashid Khan's cricketing paradox – can call many places his home, but still dreaming of playing in Afghanistan
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan in action. (Afghanistan cricket board)
‘India’s semiconductor ecosystem expanding rapidly, talent pipeline to drive growth’: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Qualcomm’s design centre in Bengaluru during the announcement of the company’s 2 nm semiconductor design tape-out. (ExpressI Image/ Qualcomm)
Qualcomm’s 2nm breakthrough puts India at the centre of global chip design
The design was showcased at Qualcomm’s Bengaluru facility during a visit by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Image: reuters)
Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions
Nasa
From ‘girl math’ to ‘doomscrolling’, Rani Mukerji decodes Gen Z slang
rani mukerji tries gen z lingo
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
‘Weekends not more important than future’: Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks backlash
Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on working on weekends sparking debate on work-life balance
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement