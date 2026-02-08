‘In my shoes’: Mira Kapoor gives us a glimpse into her footwear wardrobe

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
When it comes to fashion, Mira Kapoor likes to keep it chic yet functional. Statement pieces and classics compete for attention in her wardrobe, and her thoughtful choices elevate even the simplest looks. Her latest Instagram post, captioned “In my shoes,” gives us a peek into her shoe collection—from bold electric stilettoes to sparkly ballet flats, neutral block heels to slingback kitten pumps. The entrepreneur’s footwear staples are straight out of 90s fictional style icon Carrie Bradshaw’s mood board.
Inspired by Mira Kapoor, we reached out to an expert to learn how to build our own footwear collection that not only reflects our personality but also helps us put our best foot forward on all occasions.
According to Kshama Pandit, fashion designer and founder of Label Kshama Pandit, a capsule footwear wardrobe is built on the same principles as a well-designed fashion collection — intention, versatility, and a deep understanding of lifestyle.
Before selecting styles, it is essential to assess how an individual moves through their day: professional commitments, social engagements, travel, and personal routines all influence footwear needs. The objective is to curate a small, purposeful selection of shoes that can transition effortlessly across multiple settings.
A well-rounded capsule footwear wardrobe typically consists of five to seven core styles:
“From a design standpoint, neutral shades such as black, tan, beige, brown, and white create maximum styling flexibility. Introducing one subtle statement pair — featuring texture, muted colour, or gentle metallic detailing — can inject personality while remaining timeless,” said Pandit, adding that quality and craftsmanship are non-negotiable. A capsule wardrobe is not about minimal ownership, but mindful ownership. Premium materials, supportive construction, and durable soles ensure longevity, comfort, and consistent performance.
When thoughtfully curated, a capsule footwear wardrobe simplifies dressing while expanding outfit possibilities. Each pair earns its place through adaptability, comfort, and enduring style — creating a collection that feels cohesive, effortless, and truly functional.
