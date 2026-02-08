‘In my shoes’: Mira Kapoor gives us a glimpse into her footwear wardrobe

When it comes to fashion, Mira Kapoor likes to keep it chic yet functional. Statement pieces and classics compete for attention in her wardrobe, and her thoughtful choices elevate even the simplest looks. Her latest Instagram post, captioned “In my shoes,” gives us a peek into her shoe collection—from bold electric stilettoes to sparkly ballet flats, neutral block heels to slingback kitten pumps. The entrepreneur’s footwear staples are straight out of 90s fictional style icon Carrie Bradshaw’s mood board.

Inspired by Mira Kapoor, we reached out to an expert to learn how to build our own footwear collection that not only reflects our personality but also helps us put our best foot forward on all occasions.