Importance of skincare for men

It’s not only women who need skincare products to maintain their skin and avoid future problems such as wrinkles, acne and roughness, men too need the right treatment for their skin. Using organic face oils and under eye creams can do the trick. Komal Kapoor, Founder of Koko Glam and Aashima Anand, Founder of Bella Vita Organic, talk about the importance of men’s skin care.

* Men’s skin is generally oilier than that of majority of women which leads to acne issues. Hence, using face gels helps to prevent the same and is highly recommended. Facial gels also help you avoid pigmentation and blemishes.

* Men’s skin has a tougher tone and dark patches as they shave regularly. Just using an after shave is not enough. Again, using a simple facial gel or organic face oils post a shave is highly recommended.

* Men with their their stressful work regime are prone to puffy eyes and eye bags that can be cured by under eye creams made specifically for their harsh skin.

* It is a known fact that their skin tans easily as compared to women and hence using day creams with SPF is a must for men on a daily basis. This is not a cosmetic procedure but simply a health measure for the skin.

* Men’s skin needs hydration too. Skin dehydration is a major problem that leads to breakouts and dry patches. Hydrating sheet masks are the solution to this common issue. Using sheet masks may sound feminine but are made for men too. These are an important night routine to let the skin breath and avoid dryness.

