Immersing your face in a bowl full of ice could amp up your beauty routine; here’s why

Believe it or not ice-cubes can be a secret beauty weapon. They are inexpensive and can give you the sharpest cheekbones by working as a natural primer. In case you get redness or a puff face post waking up, immerse your face in a bowl filled with ice-water and banish your beauty woes right away!

Known as skin icing, this chilly facial gets only cooler. Without debate, there is no better way to cool off in the summers like this. Needless to say, this beauty routine can be followed throughout the year.

A practice that is known to be well-practised by Korean women who are well known for their elaborate beauty routines.All you need is a bowl big enough to comfortably fit your face and ice. Modern-day routines have culminated into cryotherapy and this beauty practice is most basic at its form.

All you have to is take a bowl filled with icy water and dip your face in it for a good 30 seconds and with a soft cloth, mildly dab your face. Do it twice or maximum thrice, once in the morning and evening.

Another way to go about it is to roll three ice cubes in a soft cotton cloth and then in circular motions, softly rub it across your face.

Benefits:

* Helps in controlling blemishes and calms down inflamed acne

* De-puffs morning puffy face and eyes

* Ice opens up pores which leads to better absorption of the products

* Reduces the appearance of dark circles over continued usage

* Reduces the inflammation caused post tweezing your eyebrows.

