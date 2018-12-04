Ileana D’Cruz stuns in this metallic purple lehenga from Amit Aggarwal

From carrying retro outfits in Rustom to flaunting traditional saris in Barfi!, we have seen Ileana D’Cruz pull off different styles flawlessly. Even if the actor hardly goes too far with her sartorial experiments, she manages to catch our attention every time she makes an appearance.

Advertising

Wearing a new age purple lehenga with metallic detailing from the label Amit Aggarwal, the actor was recently seen making quite a statement while attending the 2018 Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakesh, Morocco. A belt at the waist accentuated her figure and complemented her outfit.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, the actor who is busy promoting her Telugu movie Amar Akbar Anthony, was seen turning heads in a Madison outfit. Decked in a white off-shoulder top, tucked-in and teamed with a khaki tie-detailing skirt, D’Cruz made for a pretty picture. Chic and comfortable, we think her outfit made for a perfect evening date outfit.

But what caught our attention were the oversized hoop earrings – it added an interesting element to her look. Stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised her outfit with strappy pumps and a statement watch. For the make-up, a dewy sheen with dark red lips and hair styled in a messy ponytail rounded off her look beautifully.

Advertising

The Rustom actor was also seen donning a polka-dotted dress featuring high-neck, long sleeves and ruffle detailing. While it could have been difficult to pull off the printed outfit, D’Cruz managed to do it justice. Stylist Ratansi teamed the dress with matching polka-dotted pumps, which we think should have been avoided. Well-defined eyes and red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Does she not carry herself flawlessly?